Instagram is my favorite source for inspiration. Whether I'm shopping for a new desk, I can't decide what to wear, or I'm just looking for nail art to DIY at home, the platform has it all. As TZR's Social Media Strategist, part of my job is keeping up with the latest trends on IG, and something that I learned early on is that social media trends come and go very quickly. That said, through lots of IG scrolling, I've uncovered five super easy haristyle trends that are definitely here to stay.

My personal hair journey has been a rocky one. I've always had thin, curly hair, and I've struggled with frizz more than I'd like to admit. Like most curly haired individuals, I'm 100% guilty of over-straightening to the point of massively damaging my hair. It's taken years to love my natural curls (it's still a work-in-progress!), and simple, fun hairstyles have helped me on my path. Although the only people who are seeing my hair right now are over Zoom, I still like to switch up my hairstyle every now and then when I'm craving a little change. Luckily, I always have my trusty IG feed to look to when that itch comes along.

If you don't want to spend multiple hours a day on Instagram hunting for the latest trends, this is for you. Scroll on for the five viral hairstyles you'll want to copy and paste straight from the platform.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Easy Hairstyles I'm Stealing Straight From Instagram: Bubble Braid Ponytail

The bubble braid ponytail only takes a few extra moments from your regular ponytail, but it has totally captivated Instagram users (myself included). Celebs like Kerry Washington and Tessa Thompson have been seen sporting this trend. Flyaways are inevitable in any style of ponytail, so I like to use a little Moroccanoil to keep them at bay.

Easy Hairstyles I'm Stealing Straight From Instagram: Fluffy Ends

The professional-seeming blowout that isn't actually done by a professional might be my favorite hair trend on Instagram right now. Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot by curling the ends of your hair ever-so-slightly (the fluffier, the better). This look can be achieved with either a curling iron, a hair straightener, or, my personal favorite, a blow dry brush.

Easy Hairstyles I'm Stealing Straight From Instagram: Patterned Bandana

While wearing a bandana in your hair isn't a new concept, brands have been coming out with the *coolest* patterns recently, making me rethink this '90s trend. Bold patterns are on-trend for spring, and a bandana is an easy way to try this trend without too much commitment.

Easy Hairstyles I'm Stealing Straight From Instagram: Baby Braids

It's no surprise that genius celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is behind this viral look. Recreating this look is as easy as tying back the front sections of your hair, braiding, and securing at the bottom with elastics. Bonus points if you add a subtle wave to the bottom of your hair.

Easy Hairstyles I'm Stealing Straight From Instagram: Low Pigtails

I haven't worn pigtails since 2005, but what goes around comes around. Hairstylist Rio Sreedharan elevated this '00s classic by wrapping hair around the elastics and slicking down the rest of Yara Shahidi's hair.