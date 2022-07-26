If you’re fluent in effective skin care practices, you know that double cleansing is a no brainer. Starting with a cleansing balm (followed by a water-based cleanser) is the best method for cutting through SPF, makeup and the day’s debris, resulting in fresh, happy skin that’s ready to soak in the rest of your skin care routine. Most cleansing balms have a thick, oily consistency that emulsifies into a milk when it meets water, helping to wash away impurities without drying. Eadem’s new Dew Dream Hydrating Cleansing Balm, however, goes a step further to ensure baby soft skin; the jelly-to-oil-to-milk formula gently melts off dirt and makeup then slips off like a dream.

Since the brand first launched in 2021, Eadem has come to be known for skin care that not’s just gentle but designed with melanin-rich skin in mind. This new launch is no different and was formulated to avoid inflammation and hyperpigmentation.

“In many households, women of color tend to over-exfoliate to ‘clean’ their skin — this tendency destroys the skin barrier, causing inflammation and ultimately aggravating hyperpigmentation,” says the brand in a press email. “With a nourishing blend of Tiger Grass, Moringa, and Melon, Dew Dream gently deep cleans without irritating skin, helping to prevent dark spots and melasma.”

Eadem

Available today on Eadem.co and arriving on Sephora.com on July 28, the Dew Dream Hydrating Cleansing Balm stands out for its innovative formula and skin-saving ingredient lineup.

What’s In It?

Tiger Grass, also known as cica or centella asiatica, helps rebuild damaged skin while smoothing and repairing its surface. Nourishing Kalahari melon repairs skin at the cellular level while nourishing and hydrating.

To target hyperpigmentation, the formula features licorice root extract, a soothing anti-inflammatory that inhibits the production of an enzyme needed to produce melanin. It also includes allantoin to gently exfoliate and reduce redness, glycerin to maintain moisture, and moringa oil to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Perhaps the best part? Dew Dream is non-comedogenic and perfectly suitable for acne-prone skin.

For the best cleanse, Eadem suggests warming up a dime-sized amount of product on dry hands until the jelly transforms into an oil, then massage into the skin in circular motions. Then, wet your hands with warm water and continue massaging as the cleanser creates a milky emulsion and rinse thoroughly.

Ahead, shop Eadem’s newest launch that’s sure to shake up everything you thought you knew about cleansing balms.

