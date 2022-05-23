This Overlooked Skin Care Step Is Key For Removing Stubborn Makeup

You’ve probably been encouraged to wash your face morning and night by every dermatologist and beauty editor out there. And while this still holds true — especially in the summer when SPF and long-lasting cosmetics are harder to remove — between makeup-removing wipes, micellar waters, face scrubs, foaming wash, and more, how do you decide what to use? Oil cleansers — solutions formulated with oils like jojoba and rosehip, work to bind to the dirt on skin and remove it without disrupting the skin barrier — preventing dehydration without over-drying or stripping the skin of its natural oils.

And unlike makeup-removing wipes and face scrubs, they are gentle on the skin and will expertly remove stubborn mascara and foundation. And because oil dissolves oil, these types of cleansers are great for all skin types, especially acne-prone skin. They are light in consistency and never feel too greasy, while still providing a deep clean.

As there are loads of options on the market, to get you on your way to radiant and clean skin, TZR put together the below list of five oil cleansers to remove makeup and help with dry skin that you can use all year long.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Massage the Three Ships Purify Aloe + Amino Acid Cleanser formula on a dry face and rinse off with lukewarm water for the most efficacious cleanse.

This sunflower oil and shea butter-packed formula is extremely gentle on the skin and will work wonders at removing the most stubborn makeup applications.

Unwind after a long day and whisk away makeup and oil with Province Apothecary Moisturizing Oil Cleanser & Make Up Remover.

Formulated with grapefruit seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil, Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser is a great first step in any double cleanse face routine.

F. Miller Cleansing Oil will soothe and cleanse skin with its powerful rice oil and turmeric formula, which also feels amazing on a parched complexion.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.