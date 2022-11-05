For someone with thin, fine hair that gets greasy quickly, finding shine-boosting products that work for me has been nothing short of a challenge. The balance between lightweight and nourishing seems to be nearly impossible to strike, leaving my easily frizzy hair defenseless to the elements and prone to looking oily minutes after washing. However, the best at-home hair gloss at ULTA Beauty seems to have changed all that — at least in the temperate fall climate. The beauty retailer’s number one selling hair gloss for 19 months and counting is dpHUE’s Color Boosting Gloss + Deep Conditioning Treatment, and after adding it to my routine, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

To achieve a salon-fresh look, I simply apply the gloss to my damp hair in the shower after washing and let it sit for five to 10 minutes (the directions say you can see results after just three minutes, and it can be left in for up to 20 depending on the intensity you’re going for). The semi-permanent color isn’t intended to alter your natural shade but rather enhance it, and the result is an undeniably sleek and vibrant look that makes me feel like I just got out of the stylist’s chair.

Ahead, shop the record-setting gloss as well as the other shine-boosting favorites in my current hair care routine.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts