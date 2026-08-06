Even designer fragrances partake in the pre-season wardrobe refresh. Ahead of fall 2026, the iconic Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is debuting a new look. Now, the instantly-recognizable bottle is adorned with a couture-inspired, slimmer houndstooth bow that comes in four colorways: pale pink jacquard, black and white grosgrain, blue denim, and pink and sliver tweed.

The bottle might be updated, but the actual fragrance is still the classic chypre scent that’s maintained a loyal fan base since first launching in 1947 alongside Christian Dior’s historic New Look collection. Originally inspired by the late designer’s sister Catherine and the family’s time spent in the South of France, rose from Grasse is at heart of the fragrance. Other notes that round out the floral-wood scent include vanilla, almond, tonka bean, creamy sandalwood accord, and patchouli.

Of course, a refreshed bottle design calls for a new campaign, which is where Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman comes in. In the clip by French filmmaker Manu Cossu and set to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe!,” Portman is crafting a bouquet of flowers and strolling the streets of Paris. After a handful of romance-fueled flashbacks while picking florals she eventually asks the camera Miss Dior’s tagline, “What would you do for love?”

In the film and the accompanying images by Australian photographer Lachlan Bailey, Portman wears a floral-patterned dress with a lavalliere tied at the neck designed by the house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. A fitting choice for a rose-centric perfume.

Dior Beauty

So why chase fall fragrance trends instead of sticking to a timeless classic? Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is available for $115 (1 oz), $154 (1.7 oz), $185 (3.4 oz), and $231 (5 oz) at dior.com.