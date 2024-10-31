Online shopping is arguably one of the greatest modern inventions because the newest products from your favorite beauty brand will be on their way to your doorstep in just a few clicks. However, it’s impossible to sniff, swatch, and discover your next holy grail fragrance and lipstick from behind a screen. So if Dior’s viral Lip Glow lip oil and Rosy Glow Blush has piqued your interest after seeing countless influencers and celebrities tout them as mainstays in their routines, the iconic French luxury brand is providing an in-person shopping experience for its loyal fans. Dior Beauty has opened its first US boutique in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

Nestled between the brand’s downtown womenswear and menswear outposts on Greene Street, the Dior Fragrance & Beauty Boutique is a cozy space highlighting its La Collection Privée Christian Dior fragrances, skin care products, and makeup on its center display table. Currently paired with a gilded Christmas tree, the assortment reflects the current festive season. Of course, a selection of the brand’s fan-favorite scents curated by Perfume Creation Director Francis Kurkdjian are also on display, including Miss Dior, J’Adore, and Sauvage. For makeup enthusiasts, Rouge Premier, Dior’s couture lipstick created by Creative and Image Director Peter Philips, is spotlighted, and begging to be tried on.

Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Christian Dior Parfums

Once you select your new Dior Beauty goods, the couture experience doesn’t stop there. The boutique offers gift wrapping and personalization options. An engraved bottle of Miss Dior with your initials on it? Yes, please. And of course, if you’re at a toss up over which skin care products are right for your routine or which fragrances fit your favorite scent profiles, the boutique has an intimate consultation area that offers bespoke fragrance and makeup services.

The Dior Fragrance & Beauty Boutique is located at 109 Greene Street, New York, and open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to 7p.m. and Sunday 12p.m. to 6p.m.