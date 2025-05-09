In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Dior Diorshow Overvolume Mascara.

In my humble opinion, the word “iconic” gets thrown around a little too generously these days, whether it’s being used by an internet stan fawning over a red carpet look, a fashion week runway moment, or by beauty influencers in regards to a specific launch. As far as makeup is concerned, the Diorshow Overcurl Mascara is one of the few products that lives up to its reputation. Just ask all of the celebrity makeup artists and beauty editors who swear by its unparalleled volumizing and curling capabilities. So when I heard the brand was adding the Diorshow Overvolume Mascara to its lineup, my interested was piqued, to say the least. Would this extreme volumizing and defining formula become the next cult-classic makeup product?

In addition to making lashes appear fuller, Dior promises it delivers intense inky pigment and a clump-free, transfer-proof finish that lasts up to 24 hours. With all of these lofty claims on the table, my expectations for Overvolume were at an all-time high. (I should also mention that mascara is my ride-or-die desert island beauty product.) Keep reading for how Dior’s Diorshow Overvolume Mascara fared on the jam-packed Wednesday I put it to the test.

Fast Facts

Price: $33

Size: 0.30 fl oz/ 8.5 g

Best For: A dramatic lash look, touch-up free long-wear

Ingredient Highlights: D-panthenol, abyssinian oil, cornflower water

What We Like: The pigment is super dark; offers results in one swipe; doesn’t flake

What We Don’t Like: Nothing, so far!

Rating: 5/5

The Formula

If you find yourself grappling between full, fluffy lashes or fanned-out ones, Dior made this mascara so you no longer have to choose. It’s formulated with powder beads plus soft waxes and emollients for buildable volume from root to tip without sacrificing definition. This mix includes D-panthenol to coat and strengthen lashes, abyssinian oil to nourish, and cornflower water for smooth application. The jet-black pigment offers intense coverage with a soft matte finish. While what’s in a mascara is important, the brush shape is even more crucial. This one has an hourglass silhouette with flexible petal-shaped bristles that deposit just the right amount of product on each lash to keep it clump-free.

As for the tube, it doubles as fashion accessory, featuring the house’s signature quilted cannage motif, as seen on its classic Lady Dior bag.

My Typical Makeup Routine

My iCal is stacked full of meetings and events during the week, so last thing I want is to feel weighed down by my makeup on a long workday. Even worse is my foundation getting cakey from working up a sweat running to catch the subway. So no-makeup makeup is my M.O., and I stick to lightweight products with a second-skin finish that’ll enhance my features and conceal trouble spots as needed.

For my base, I’ll typically wear a tinted moisturizer like Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint and cover any blemishes or redness with Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Concealer. Then I’ll subtly contour with ISAMAYA’s Sculpting Stick, and add a rosy dewy glow to my cheeks using a combo of Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush and Chanel’s Baume Essential. I’ll fill in the sparse spots on my brows with MERIT’s Brow 1990 Ultra Fine Eyebrow Gel Pencil and set them with Ilia’s In Frame Brow Gel in Clear. For lips, I opt for a sheer, hydrating formula I can swipe on without looking in the mirror. My current go-to is YSL Beauty’s Loveshine Lip Oil Stick in Nude Lavalliere, a rosy nude. While my typical makeup look is categorically demure, my mascara is the exception. I love a bold lash that’ll make my eyes pop, and most importantly, appear more awake. In order for a formula to earn a spot in my current rotation, it has to provide extreme volume, pigment, and definition so my lashes look plush.

My Experience & Results

The day I decided to take Overvolume for a spin was a particularly jam-packed one. I commuted to the Upper East Side from Brooklyn for a morning event, then proceeded to a full workday and a Charli XCX concert back in Brooklyn that night.

I fell in love with this mascara hard and fast. One swipe instantly made my lashes look fuller, darker, and a little fluttery at the outer corners of my eyes. In the name of research, I piled on a few more coats to confirm it won’t clump if you layer it (all clear!). I did a makeup check midday and my lashes still looked pristine. I also didn’t see any flaking or smudging when I touched up my base makeup and lipstick before heading to a pre-concert happy hour. The real test came when I got home that night, after a very sweaty 1.5 hours standing (and dancing, of course) near the front of the stage at the Brat Tour. My cream blush had dissipated and my brow pencil had smudged a bit, but my mascara was perfectly intact without any transfer under my eyes.

(+) My bare lashes. Courtesy of Erin Lukas (+) My lashes after one coat of mascara. Courtesy of Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

Is Dior Beauty’s Diorshow Overvolume Mascara Worth it?

I’m very particular about mascara. I want a dramatic look that lasts, and Overvolume has met all of my requirements. In fact, it’s replaced my other go-to mascara since my very Brat Wednesday wearing it. With summer coming up, it’s time to consider sweat-proofing your makeup, and this mascara would be a welcome addition to your routine, whether you embrace festival season, have a number of weddings to attend, or simply want a mascara that won’t melt or smudge on your hot and humid work commute.