Dieux’s New Facial Moisturizer Is Soon To Be A Cult Classic

Dieux has been a mainstay in many a beauty girl’s skin care routine since the sustainable brand hit the scene a few years ago. Afterall, the brand’s sold-out reusable under-eye patches slide right into any minimalist’s self-care routine. It’s hard to imagine how the brand could sweeten the pot, however, on Tuesday, February 22, the female led team at Dieux launched their barrier repair Instant Angel moisturizer.

Joyce de Lemos, Head of Product and co-founder of Dieux, tells TZR that the nourishing face cream was ideated for “anyone looking to replenish dry skin.” The launch couldn’t be more timely, seeing as everyone and their sister is dealing with dry winter skin at the moment. Another hallmark of the Instagram-loved line is the brand’s commitment to transparent ingredients and that philosophy carried over in the development of this product. “What's unique is that the formula is rich with lipids to help replenish the skin's lipid barrier, but it doesn't feel greasy or heavy,” de Lemos tells TZR.

The heavenly cream (housed in a recyclable aluminum tube) contains a hodgepodge of hydrating ingredients that supercharge the formula, including a blend of humectants that provide immediate moisture, dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline (an amino acid found in collagen) that helps with the appearance of wrinkle depth, and the brand’s barrier repair complex (a combo of emollients) which helps repair age-related skin damage. Additionally a plant-derived free fatty acid complex replenishes sensitive skin and the lipid meadowstolide helps to reduce transepidermal water loss.

To use, de Lemos suggests applying “a healthy dollop” onto your face and neck after cleansing —morning and night. The developer says to follow up with the Deliverance soothing serum (or any other go-to serums or essences), and SPF (if used during the day).

One selling point to appreciate when it comes to this cult-favorite brand is the price point. “Instant Angel is formulated with effective ingredients that also don't break the bank,” de Lemos shares.

Shop below to discover the buzzy new moisturizer that de Lemos calls Dieux’s “second baby,”

