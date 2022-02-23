The Best Skin Care Launches This Month Combat Dry, Winter Ravaged Skin

In the dead of winter, virtually everyone is dealing with the same chronic but seasonal skin issues. Perpetual dryness and inflamation top the list, making a mandatory changeup in your skincare routine inevitable.

But before you go repurchasing your oldies but goodies, the best skin care products of February 2022 deserve some serious consideration. In fact this second month of the year, in particular, ushers in some of the most anticipated and innovative launches yet. With an eye on dull complexion, a major theme is resurfacing in the form of gentle serums and toners. Case in point, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Better B Niacinamide Serum restores radiance and evens texture by controlling excess oil production. Similarly, the Liquid Skin Resurfacing Toner from Algenist unclogs pores with daily use.

In the same vein, dry skin sufferers will want to scoop up lucious barrier creams and overnight masks aimed at reviving chapped skin that’s been ravaged by winter weather. U Beauty’s much awaited Barrier Bioactive Treatment deeply replenishes damaged skin cells and Noble Panacea’s Chronobiology Mask uses time-released ingredients to whip your skin into shape while you sleep.

Keep reading to discover the best and most notable February skin care launches.

