The Best Skin Care Launches This Month Combat Dry, Winter Ravaged Skin

What more can you ask for?

By Taylor Jean Stephan
In the dead of winter, virtually everyone is dealing with the same chronic but seasonal skin issues. Perpetual dryness and inflamation top the list, making a mandatory changeup in your skincare routine inevitable.

But before you go repurchasing your oldies but goodies, the best skin care products of February 2022 deserve some serious consideration. In fact this second month of the year, in particular, ushers in some of the most anticipated and innovative launches yet. With an eye on dull complexion, a major theme is resurfacing in the form of gentle serums and toners. Case in point, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Better B Niacinamide Serum restores radiance and evens texture by controlling excess oil production. Similarly, the Liquid Skin Resurfacing Toner from Algenist unclogs pores with daily use.

In the same vein, dry skin sufferers will want to scoop up lucious barrier creams and overnight masks aimed at reviving chapped skin that’s been ravaged by winter weather. U Beauty’s much awaited Barrier Bioactive Treatment deeply replenishes damaged skin cells and Noble Panacea’s Chronobiology Mask uses time-released ingredients to whip your skin into shape while you sleep.

Keep reading to discover the best and most notable February skin care launches.

M-61 ProSmooth Retinol Night Cream
This just launched retinol night cream comes courtesy of Blue Mercury’s in-house label. (It was launched in unison with an eye serum of the same name.) The 0.7% retinol formula is surprisingly hydrating and lightweight and helps to accelerate skin’s natural cell turnover—firming and brightening your skin overnight. Additionally vitamin C and antioxidant-rich amino acids help to protect against free radical damage and a proprietary blend of apple, watermelon rind, and lentil extracts helps to replenish moisture levels.
Hyper Even Fade & Glow AHA Mask
Black-owned brand Hyper Skin knocked it out of the park with their fan favorite Hyper Even Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum and this next launch stacks up. The new AHA mask leans on a power duo of glycolic acid and mandelic acid to exfoliate and boost collagen production. Niacinamide balances oil production and sea buckthorn includes all four omega fatty acids to help strengthen the skin barrier. Use once or twice weekly for instantly more radiant skin.