Sometimes, a trend feels all but inevitable — as though everything in the universe perfectly aligned to make this thing a thing. Right now, this applies to cola fragrances. Between “little treat” culture and its affinity for the so-called “fridge cig” (aka Diet Coke), fragrance taking skin care’s mantle as beauty’s hottest category, and the rise of the gourmand scent, sweet-and-spicy cola fragrances were bound to start popping up (pun intended) all over the place.

Though you’ll frequently see cola listed as its own note or accord, “technically, cola is already a perfume,” says Jun Lim, founder of the fragrance brand BORNTOSTANDOUT. That’s because it takes several notes to evoke that perfect, fresh-from-the-can feeling: “The gourmand ingredients are so balanced that it is difficult to pick [them] out,” explains Darryl Do, senior perfumer at Delbia Do. That said, along with lemon and lime, “vanilla, wintergreen, sassafras, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger are among the top notes used,” Do explains.

And these ingredients need to be blended, complemented, and enhanced just so to really nail the essence of cola. “The hardest part is capturing the imaginary fizz, that sharp, crisp sensation that makes your nose almost hear the bubbles,” says Lim. “Cola is a feeling. It’s the freezing cold can in your hand, the crack as it opens, the ice, the condensation, the first sip. A convincing cola note captures not only the ingredients, but the entire moment, the ritual around it.”

Ready to pop the tab on a soda-inspired scent? Scroll on to discover a few of the market’s standout cola fragrances.

Viktor&Rolf’s Bon Bon Cola Fizz lives up to its name, with a zesty and effervescent lemon heart note surrounded by a cola accord (the top note). As it wears, the base note of white musk begins to peek through.

“We wanted to capture the entire life of cola, from the crack of the can to the sticky final trace left at the bottom of the glass,” Lim says of his brand’s soda-soaked fragrance. The scent opens with notes of citrus, ginger, and cinnamon before it moves toward rum and caffeine. “As the fizz disappears, everything becomes thicker and more intimate,” says Lim, via vanilla, caramel, sandalwood, and moss.

If your goal is “just pressed the button on the soda machine at the movie theater” levels of hyperrealistic cola, Snif’s Soda Snob is for you: It opens with a burst of lime, cola accord, and fresh spices before drying down to a warm cinnamon. Other notes include jasmine, caramel, and vanilla.

Oakcha’s Colaroma leans into the spicier aspects of the cola profile; while lemon and lime are among the top notes, the cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove at the heart are the real stars of the show. As it dries down, the sandalwood and amber base notes really come through.

Brain Dead’s Shroom Cola pairs its cola accord not with the usual spices and citruses (though neroli does make an appearance), but instead complements it with earthy notes of hinoki, tobacco leaf, and mushroom. The resulting fragrance makes a strong, unexpected impression; like… sipping on a soda in the middle of a forest.

Imagine you popped open a can of cherry cola, returned to it hours later, and found that somehow, miraculously, it hadn’t gone flat. That’s the energy Mancera’s Tonka Cola provides, thanks to its impressive sillage and blend of black cherry, Sicilian lemon, and spicy top notes, complemented by fizzy cola at the heart and base notes including Brazilian tonka beans and powdery vanilla.

Fun fact: Estée Lauder’s Youth Dew doesn’t actually contain a cola fragrance note. But its spice-forward blend is so evocative of the drink that it’s developed a reputation among fragrance lovers as one of the earliest (it was first released in 1953) and most pre-eminent examples of the profile in an eau de parfum.