45 Cheap Beauty Products That Seem High-End

Everyone deserves to splurge out on a luxury eye cream or face serum once in a while — but let’s face it: when you’re into beauty, once in a while just isn’t going to cut it. As any skin (or hair) care obsessive will tell you, there are so many interesting beauty products out there, it’s imperative to try them all! To get your fix on a more frequent basis, turn to this list of cheap beauty products that seem high-end. They all cost less than $25 (and for convenience, they’re all available on Amazon), but they’ll satisfy even the most devoted luxury shoppers out there, thanks to a combination of elegant formulas and eye-catching packaging.

Whether you tend to favor skin care products or makeup, you’ll find plenty of products on this list that are bound to become your new favorites. They feel like indulgences, but their low price tags make them anything but — so you don’t have to experience buyer’s remorse if you order something that would otherwise feel frivolous (like rose-infused bath salts or under-eye masks made with pearls).

Interest piqued? Then scroll on to see all of the most luxurious beauty products that you can buy for under $25 on Amazon.

1 These Cushy Under-Eye Masks Infused With Brightening Pearl Extract Amazon Koelf Pearl Shea Butter Hydro Gel Eye Patch (30 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon Pearls don’t just look expensive strung around your neck or dripping from your ears — pearl extract is great for for your skin, too, since it’s rich in amino acids, minerals, and antioxidant boosters that have brightening and strengthening benefits. Hence why it’s the star ingredient in these Korean under-eye patches, along with shea butter for even more hydration and nourishment. Plus, the cool, hydrogel material feels so soothing on tired eyes, especially when these masks come out of the fridge.

2 2 Pro-Quality Face Massagers With All Sorts Of Skin Care Benefits Amazon Amirce Face Massager Roller $17 See On Amazon The concept of massaging your skin with golden tools is undoubtedly luxurious, but face-massaging enthusiasts will tell you — these tools really work to visibly invigorate and depuff your skin. This set comes with two gleaming golden tools — one T-shaped bar, one roller with two multifaceted balls — that deliver high-frequency vibrations (with the help of batteries) to your skin. These also feel amazing when you’re dealing with a sinus infection, tension headache, or generally puffy, tired skin.

3 The Best Lip Balm Ever, From A Beloved French Brand Amazon Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick $5 See On Amazon Bioderma is an iconic French brand — and for just $5, you can add a bit of French luxury into your everyday routine with their best-selling lip balm. It comes from the brand’s Atoderm line, which focuses on treating dry, dehydrated skin, so naturally, this lip balm is amazing for anyone dealing with chapped, flaky lips. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers awarded it a five-star rating or review, while over 100 hailed it the best lip balm ever.

4 This Jar Of Rose-Infused Bath Salts For A Spa Experience At Home Amazon AROMATIKA Rose Bath Salts $16 See On Amazon Is there anything more decadent than lounging in a rose-scented bath? These bath salts are infused with two forms of the romantic flower — rosewood oil and rose extract — to leave your skin feeling nourished, soft, and lightly fragranced. Pairs best with a luxury body wash and spa-worthy bath products, like dried rose petals, to make you feel like you’re at the spa.

5 An Antioxidant-Packed Face Oil That Gives Your Skin A Legitimate Glow Amazon Pacifica Beauty Super Flower Rapid Response Face Oil $14 See On Amazon Formulated with antioxidant-rich blue tansy, nourishing fatty acids, and soothing rose, this Pacifica face oil will give you the glowiest, most radiant skin of your life. Its formula is similar to face oils that cost five times as much, yet somehow, it rings up at under $15 on Amazon. It’s great for giving your skin a protective boost of antioxidants in the morning, or for soothing irritation and restoring moisture overnight. Its packaging looks luxe, too.

6 These Spa-Strength Face Peels That Mimic A Pro-Quality Facial At Home Amazon Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon This set of glycolic acid pads from spa brand Bliss is an incredible bargain, especially considering how expensive facial peels can be from brands of a similar caliber. Each pad is soaked in a serum containing glycolic acid, a wonder-worker for promoting brighter, smoother skin (and especially useful if you’re hoping to reduce unwanted hyperpigmentation), along with glycerin, calendula, and witch hazel to keep your skin hydrated and soft. These individually wrapped pads are great for traveling, too.

7 A Certified-Organic Body Scrub With A Dessert-Inspired Scent Amazon Beauty By Earth Organic Body Scrub $17 See On Amazon This Beauty By Earth body scrub looks, feels, and smells decadent, and it’s even been certified organic by the USDA, which makes its under-$20 price tag feel like a real bargain (also, because a little product goes a long way). Made with only a few ingredients — mostly a blend of plant-derived oils and extracts, and sugar — it’ll leave your skin feeling impossibly smooth, soft, and nourished.

8 These $5 False Lashes That Professional MUAs Swear By Amazon Eylure Volume False Lashes $5 See On Amazon False lashes can easily run the risk of looking cheap, but you can’t go wrong with these Eylure falsies, long beloved by professional makeup artists for their natural-looking thickness, length, and curl. Opt for this set, Volume, if you prefer a dramatic look — these feature fuller lashes and a thin black band for definition — or Naturals, linked on the same page, for more inconspicuous definition.

9 A Japanese-Inspired Foaming Gel That Makes Your Shower Feel Like A Luxury Spa Amazon RITUALS Sakura Foaming Shower Gel $13 See On Amazon This RITUALS Sakura Foaming Shower Gel looks and feels like something you’d find at a luxury spa, but it costs under $15 on Amazon. The Japanese-inspired formula is lightly fragranced with rice milk and cherry blossom, while castor oil and glycerin leave your skin feeling nourished, not stripped and dry, as is so often the case with foaming gels. It’s purely a delight to use, too.

10 This Set Of $15 Oval Makeup Brushes That Rival Their High-End Counterparts Amazon Yoseng Makeup Brushes (10 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon Just one oval makeup brush can cost upwards of $50, but incredibly, you can snag a set of 10 for just $15 on Amazon. The bristles are wonderfully soft, but they’re packed densely enough to blend both liquid and powder formulations without streakiness. Wrote one happy reviewer, “The quality is fantastic and my makeup applies and blends flawlessly [...] the compact bristles are high end, soft, durable, and wash easily. I am surprised at the amazing price and quality of these brushes.”

11 A NATRUE-Certified Night Cream Made With Decadent Wild Rose Amazon Weleda Renewing Night Face Cream $18 See On Amazon Enhanced with a host of plant-derived oils, like peach kernel, sweet almond, and evening primrose, as well as luxurious wild rose extract, this Weleda Renewing Night Cream coddles dull, dry skin, leaving it cushiony-soft in the morning. Plus, it’s certified natural by NATRUE, and free of common irritants like synthetic fragrance, mineral oil, and dye, so it’s extra-gentle on sensitive skin. The (naturally derived) rose scent will make you feel extra fancy after you’ve slathered it on before getting into bed, as an added bonus.

12 The Only Serum You Truly Need — & It Costs Just $8 Amazon Dr Song Skincare Vitamin C Serum $8 See On Amazon Any skin care product that costs under $10 seems too good to be true, let alone a vitamin C serum — but according to its quickly growing cult following, this serum is really that good. In addition to the headlining antioxidant, this contains hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, which all work together to hydrate, replenish, and visibly brighten your skin, so it basically does the work of three serums in one.

13 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool, Both Made Of Real Roze Quartz Amazon BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $17 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can get two high-quality skin care tools made of real rose quartz: a face roller and a gua sha (you can read more about the benefits of gua sha, here). Or, opt for the jade set that’s sold on the same page for just a dollar more. Whichever duo you get, you’ll love incorporating the ritual of massaging your face into your skin routine — it not only helps soothe and depuff your skin, but it also feels amazing.

14 This Cult-Favorite Korean Sunscreen That Feels As Light As Air Amazon MISSHA All Around Safe Block Essence Sun Milk $13 See On Amazon So many of the market’s best sunscreens hail from Korea, but the MISSHA Essence Sun Milk is almost undoubtedly the most elegant. From the slim, white-and-sage packaging to the formula itself — a lightweight emulsion that feels and blends exactly like a milky lotion — everything about this screams (or whispers) luxury. The SPF 50+ PA+++ rating offers powerful sun protection, though between the ultra-light consistency and total lack of white cast, you’ll completely forget it’s on.

15 A Bottle Of 100% Pure Rosehip Oil That’s Certified Organic By The USDA Amazon Cliganic Organic Rosehip Seed Oil $9 See On Amazon Rosehip oil tends to be one of the more expensive oils out there, so it’s hard to believe you can get a bottle for less than $10 on Amazon — let alone a certified-organic rosehip oil. It’s amazing for your hair, skin, and nails, and despite being a pure oil, it’s surprisingly lightweight and non-greasy. Pro tip: Mix a dew drops in with your favorite face cream or body lotion to extend your bottle further.

16 A Gentle Cleansing Gel Made With Soothing Plant Extracts Amazon Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser with Chamomile & Calendula Extracts $11 See On Amazon An amazing face wash at an even more amazing price, Honest Beauty’s Gentle Gel Cleanser will look so elegant on your bathroom sink. But it doesn’t just look high-end: The face wash is formulated with skin-soothing chamomile and calendula (and without sulfates), so it’s one of the rare gel cleansers that even dry and sensitive skin types can use safely. “This face [wash] does what most don't do for the price,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “It washes away all the dirt and doesn't dry my skin. I usually use a toner after I'm done washing and [I’ll] find more dirt. But not when I'm using this face wash. The smell is also so lovely.”

17 The Cult Australian Tanning Lotion That You Can Finally Get Stateside Amazon Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Body Moisturizer $12 See On Amazon Bondi Sands is one of the most popular self-tanning brands in Australia, and only up until recently, it was hard to find Stateside. Now, however, you can get the brand’s products right on Amazon, and their Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk is one of their most popular (and most foolproof) products. Designed to provide up to 24 hours of hydration and formulated with soothing ingredients like aloe, it provides a gradual, natural-looking tan with each application. It’s easy to build up to your desired color, it smells delicious, and it never looks streaky — and a big, 13-ounce bottle costs just $12 on Amazon.

18 A Radiance-Boosting Serum In A Magical-Looking Bottle Amazon Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir $16 See On Amazon How magical is this Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir from Flower Beauty? Other than looking like something straight out of a fairytale, the lilac, shimmer-inflected primer does amazing things for your skin. The serum contains a blend of antioxidants, jojoba oil, and camellia seed oil to hydrate and smooth your skin, while the multidimensional pearlescent pigments offer an instant boost of radiance. This works beautifully for both pre-makeup prep and on bare skin.

19 This Pro-Level Overnight Peel Made With Gentle, Botanical Ingredients Amazon DERMA E Overnight Peel Face Mask $12 See On Amazon A pro-quality face peel for less than $15? Yes, please. Considering the high-quality formula, which mostly comprises botanically derived ingredients, as well as two AHAs — glycolic acid and lactic acid — the price of this treatment feels unbelievable. Slather on a thin layer before going to sleep, let it work its exfoliating and resurfacing magic overnight, and wake up to clear, smooth, radiant skin.

20 A Set Of Printed Shower Caps That Are Surprisingly Chic Amazon Waterproof Reusable Shower Hair Caps (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Shower caps aren’t usually synonymous with ‘stylish,’ but these shower caps are actually pretty chic. For less than $20, you’ll get a set of two caps with decorative ties in the front and a waterproof lining, sold in two cute, trendy prints (stripes and palm leaves). “Finally found a cap that is truly waterproof!!!” raved one Amazon reviewer.

21 This Water-Light Hair Mist Made By A Top Celebrity Hairstylist Amazon VERNON FRANÇOIS Nourishing Hair Mist Amino Acid Treatment $14 See On Amazon Made by celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois, this water-light mist is the hydration hero dry hair needs. Made with nourishing, good-for-scalp ingredients like amino acids and castor oil, the mist is truly as light as water, but still extremely nourishing, and suitable for use on all hair types. Use it before styling, after styling, or to simply refresh your hair throughout the day.

22 A Brightening & Exfoliating Face Mask Made With Pumpkin & Honey Amazon Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask $12 See On Amazon Made with pumpkin enzymes, aloe, and honey, this decadent face mask sounds (and looks) good enough to eat. It’s also rich in vitamin C, so this mask not only gently exfoliates and moisturizes, but brightens as well. Use once every week or two to help maintain smooth, even, radiant skin.

23 This At-Home Facial Steamer To Supercharge Your Skin Care Routine Amazon Beauty Nymph Face Steamer $20 See On Amazon Another spa-inspired pick, this face steamer is an inexpensive but effective way to upgrade your at-home facial routine. A 10-minute steam with this easy-to-use tool will open up your pores to let your exfoliators, masks, serums, and moisturizers more effectively penetrate your skin. As a bonus, it comes with a few handy extraction tools, though note that you should only using these with extreme caution. Note that the steamer also works amazingly well for cold and sinus relief.

24 A Face & Body Lotion That Hails From A Beloved French Pharmacy Brand Amazon Embryolisse Lait Creme Fluid Face & Body Moisturizer $12 See On Amazon Embryolisse is a staple in French pharmacies, and beloved by professional makeup artists for its simple, multifunctional formulas that are beneficial for all skin types. Happily, you don’t have to spend a small fortune (or head to Paris) to work these fabulous products into your own skin-care routine. Start with this face and body moisturizer, which contains aloe, shea butter, and soy proteins to fortify and soften your skin — and rings up at just $12 on Amazon.

25 This Decadent Lip Mask For Pillowy-Soft Lips Overnight Amazon NOONI Applebutter Lip Mask $15 See On Amazon Made with jojoba oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and camellia oil, this NOONI Applebutter Lip Mask is a decadent treat for dry, chapped lips. In addition to those nourishing botanicals, the formula includes lactic acid to exfoliate, strengthening peptides, and ginger root oil for an instant, temporary plumping effect. Apply this as a richer alternative to your standard lip balm, or use it as an overnight mask and slather on a thick layer before bed.

26 A Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream From A Luxe French Brand Amazon Caudalie Nourishing and Protective Hand and Nail Cream $15 See On Amazon Anything from the French brand Caudalie feels high-end, but at $15, this hand cream is an especially affordable way to incorporate a touch of French luxury into your daily routine. Decadent. botanically derived moisturizers like shea butter and avocado oil deeply nourish dry, brittle hands and nails, while Vinolevure — one of the brand’s signature wine-derived ingredients — is rich in repairing antioxidants. Slather on this rich cream before bed, anytime you wash your hands, or to prep your nails and cuticles for a DIY manicure.

27 This Luxurious Korean Cleansing Oil That Removes Stubborn Makeup With Ease Amazon THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Rich Cleansing Light Oil $13 See On Amazon Rice water is an Asian beauty secret — it has all sorts of amazing benefits for your skin. That’s the star ingredient in this cleansing oil from The Face Shop, which not only dissolves even the most stubborn waterproof makeup with ease, but also helps promote brighter, softer skin. Bonus points for its lovely, fresh scent and luxe packaging.

28 A Real Silk Scrunchie That’s Extra Gentle On Your Hair Amazon LilySilk Silk Scrunchies $9 See On Amazon Though you may not think of a silk scrunchie as a beauty product, it totally is. That’s because, unlike traditional hair ties that can cause breakage, split ends, and knots, silk scrunchies are extra gentle on your hair, so you won’t experience any tugging or pulling. This one is made of 100% real silk and has the added benefit of looking chic. Choose from 18 colors.

29 These 10-Free Vegan Nail Polishes Handmade In Brooklyn, NY Amazon Cirque Colors Crème Nail Polish $13 See On Amazon Upgrade your at-home manicure with these gorgeous Cirque Colors nail polishes. The line is filled with sophisticated-yet-unexpected shades, like Beatnik, a khaki green; Bowery, a rusted red; and Carpe Diem, a creamy bright white. They’re all handmade in Brooklyn, NY, for extra coolness points, and the formulas are vegan and 10-free.

30 A Totally Painless Way To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon One of the most popular grooming products on Amazon (and IRL), the Finishing Touch Flawless hair remover has been awarded over 60,000 five-star ratings and reviews thus far. Efficiently and painlessly, it removes unwanted facial hair without the risk of cutting or nicking your skin, and it even comes with a built-in light so you can see exactly what you’re doing, even in bad lighting.

31 This Cult-Favorite Hydrating Lotion That Hails All The Way From Japan Amazon Hadalabo Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion Moist $11 See On Amazon Hadalabo Gokujun lotion is one of the most iconic Japanese beauty products of all time. Falling somewhere between a toner and a traditional lotion, this lightweight fluid is applied on freshly cleansed skin to penetrate it with three different types of hyaluronic acid, so it’s like a hydrating pre-treatment that you apply before richer creams. Lock it in with your moisturizer of choice, and soon enough, your dehydrated skin will be a thing of the past.

32 A Shimmering & Smoothing Hair Serum Made With Real Pearl Extract Amazon OGX Smoothing + Liquid Pearl Luminescent Serum $8 See On Amazon Made with real pearl extract, this shimmering hair serum will make your hair so smooth and shiny. You can use it both before and after styling, on wet or dry hair, to enhance its silkiness and luster. This under-$10 serum is part of a pearl-themed line that also includes a shampoo and conditioner, which are both sold on the same page. You could buy all three products for less than $25 on Amazon!

33 This Multipurpose Tint For A Radiant, Dewy Wash Of Color Anywhere Amazon UNDONE BEAUTY 3-in-1 Lip + Cheek Cream $12 See On Amazon There’s something about a flush of dewy, just-bitten color across your cheeks (and nose, lips, and eyelids) that reads expensive — and this multipurpose tint from Undone Beauty is a surprisingly affordable way to get the job done. The compact is divided into three strips of the same shade — though each strip offers a different level of pigment: sheer, medium, and opaque — so you can build up or play down the color accordingly. Coconut extract in the formula imparts hydration for a comfortable feel and gives your skin a naturally glowy finish.

34 An Overnight Face Mask Made With Nourishing Honey Amazon COSRX Full Fit Propolis Honey Overnight Mask $16 See On Amazon Propolis, the key ingredient in this face mask from K-beauty brand COSRX, is one of the most nourishing ingredients on earth. So the next time your skin is feeling irritated or dry, try slathering this on. It’s technically an overnight mask that you wear to sleep, but obviously, you can use it as a daytime treat as well. It’s also rich in royal jelly extract, another luxurious ingredient that — like propolis — is derived from bees.

35 These Citrusy Tablets That Turn Your Shower Into A Steam Room Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (12-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Turn your shower into the type of steam room you’d find at a luxury spa with these BodyRestore shower steamers. You place one on the floor of your shower away from the stream of water, and soon enough, you’ll be surrounded by a therapeutic steam with an invigorating, citrusy scent. Especially useful on early mornings when you could use a little help perking up.

36 A Potent Azelaic Acid Serum To Quell Inflammation & Acne Flare-Ups Amazon Azelaic Topical Acid 10% $20 See On Amazon Naturium is Amazon’s best-kept secret for snagging potent, intelligently formulated skin care (which should cost hundreds of dollars) for around $20. This Azelaic Topical Acid 10% is especially beneficial for those seeking a gentle but effective treatment for redness, inflammation, and breakouts (azelaic acid is the main ingredient found in prescription Finacea Foam, used to treat acne and rosacea). Niacinamide and vitamin C contribute further brightening effects, and the whole formula is housed in opaque, airtight packaging to retain its potency over time.

37 A Boar-Bristle Brush That Works Just As Well As Its Pricier Counterparts Amazon BESTOOL Bristle Hair Brush $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to spend over $100 on a name-brand boar-bristle brush — not when this one exists. It’s a durable, wooden brush made with both nylon and boar bristles, so you get both detangling and smoothing benefits. And like any good boar-bristle brush, it’ll help distribute the natural oils from your scalp for overall more moisturized hair. Hard to believe it costs just $10 on Amazon.

38 The Best Retinol Eye Cream You Can Get — For Under $20 Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream $17 See On Amazon This RoC retinol eye cream has become a firm fan-favorite for delivering prescription-level results at a drugstore price point. In addition to pure retinol, this includes a mineral complex to counteract any potential redness and irritation, while the hypoallergenic formula is safe even for very sensitive skin (though if you are very sensitive, or if you’re a retinol beginner, you should start by using this once or twice a week until your skin builds up a tolerance).

39 A Multipurpose Face Mist Containing Just 1, Mineral-Rich Ingredient Amazon La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water $13 See On Amazon Face mists may seem superfluous, but one you use them, these multipurpose products will become integral to your skin care routine. This one from La Roche-Posay is especially elegant, by dint of its French heritage and refreshingly simple formula: The sole ingredient is mineral- and antioxidant-rich thermal spring water from the brand’s namesake town in France, which refreshes and soothes dry, irritated skin. Spritz it on before applying your serums and creams to help then penetrate your skin more effectively, then use it to refresh your face throughout the day. Pro tip: In the summer, be sure to keep a bottle in the fridge.

40 The Drugstore Mascara That Celebrities & Pro Makeup Artists Swear By Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara $6 See On Amazon Despite costing less than $6, L’Oreal Voluminous mascara is the go-to choice for countless celebrities and professional makeup artists (including Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian’s longtime MUA). Why? Because it deposits rich, jet-black pigment, adds tons of volume without being clumpy, and makes your lashes look bold and dramatic with each swipe. It comes in tons of fun colors in addition to plain black, like emerald green and a gorgeous burgundy.

41 A Quality Pair Of Tweezers That’ll Last You A Lifetime Amazon I DEW CARE Precision Slant Tip Tweezers $7 See On Amazon If you don’t own a pair of good-quality tweezers, it’s time to make the investment. Once you own them, you’ll never understand how you lived without them for so long. Designed with a slanted tip, this is a particularly good pair from I Dew Care, and they look cute, too. Take care of them, and they’ll last you a literal lifetime.

42 This Glycolic Acid Serum That Works Just As Well As Its Pricier Counterparts Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum $22 See On Amazon Since they boast the highest concentrations of active ingredients, serums can become notoriously pricey — but not so with this glycolic acid serum from L’Oreal, which costs a fraction of the price of similarly formulated serums. In here, an impressive 10% glycolic acid works to brighten, even out, and firm up your skin, while aloe helps soothe any redness or irritation. Smooth this on overnight (followed by your favorite moisturizer or face oil) to let that exfoliating acid do its best work.

43 A Liquid Lipstick That Doesn’t Dry Out Your Lips Amazon The Lip Bar | Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick $13 See On Amazon The best liquid lipstick to come out in the past few years, The Lip Bar’s formula is the rare liquid lipstick that doesn’t dry out your lips, but it still stays on just as long as any other liquid lipstick would. It also gets bonus points for its cool, artsy packaging and inventive shade range — and it’s vegan and cruelty-free, to boot.

44 This $7 Lip Gloss For Lustrous, Plumped-Up Lips Amazon Maybelline New York Lip Lifter Gloss $7 See On Amazon The modern, squared-off tube and rose gold lid on this lip gloss looks like it comes from a devastatingly chic beauty brand, but it’s courtesy of good old Maybelline. The formula is elegant, too: It deposits a wash of lustrous, glazed color and doesn’t feeling sticky or gloopy, while hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates your lips. Get it in 14 beautifully wearable shades, which have either a glossy or pearlescent finish. Available shades: 14