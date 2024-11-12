The holiday season is the one time of year where everything quite literally sparkles — the string lights on houses, festive party dresses, shimmery smoky eyes. So it should surprise no one that Charlotte Tilbury, the undisputed queen of Old Hollywood beauty is a master at fully leaning into the season’s glamour with an extravagant holiday campaign and corresponding product collection.

For 2024, the legendary makeup artist enlisted the help of A-list friends to bring her vision to life, including Kylie Minogue, Kate Moss, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Jourdan Dunn, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Richard E. Grant. Dubbed “The Charlotte Tilbury Show,” the lively cast partake in a variety segment where they reveal their hidden talents. In lieu of a prize, the goal is to spread a little holiday joy. And who couldn’t use a little pick-me-up right now?

Naturally, the spirits were high on set. “I had the most spectacular time on set with Charlotte! We’ve known each other for years and always have a blast together so I knew her holiday campaign would be a hoot,” Minogue exclusively tells TZR. “We danced around, laughed a lot, and had the best time. And...I got to ‘hypnotise’ Charlotte!”

You can see Minogue’s hypnotism in action and so much more in the full campaign video, below.

Tilbury’s holiday 2024 collection marks the return of past favorites and new sets stacked with the brand’s cult-favorite makeup, skin prep products, and recently-launched fragrances. The dazzling Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadows are back and come in handful of seasonal jewel-toned shades to dress up your neutral eye looks. There’s also the highly coveted Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love, a 12-piece advent calendar that racked up a 30,000 waitlist signups last year, and a new warm-toned, nine-pan Pillow Talk palette called Pillow Talk Beautyverse Love Palette. As far as sets go, the Iconic Hollywood Lip Trio will become your new lipstick wardrobe and Pillow Talk Iconic Blush & Glow Kit includes the original Magic Light Wand and Matte Beauty Blush Wand so your skin is always glowing.

Whether you have a lengthy gift list to complete or simply want to get yourself a little treat, your 2024 holiday season is going to be the most glamorous. Shop highlights from the Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection, below.