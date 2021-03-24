Ceremonia’s First-Ever Shampoo & Conditioner Are Here

It’s never been more difficult to formulate a wash day routine. Shoppers are looking for hair care that can do it all — moisturize, strengthen, embrace texture, and boost shine — without losing any efficacy or dulling color. Oh, and another thing? If you’re a clean hair care brand, you’re probably formulating without silicones, sulfates, parabens, and more. Understandably, it’s a tough task, which is why Ceremonia’s new (and first-ever) shampoo and conditioner duo required time, care, and thought.

“Hair is so sacred, and has historically always been. With Ceremonia, we want to cherish our hair and treat the process of taking care of it like the ultimate self-care,” Ceremonia founder and CEO Babba C. Rivera noted in a press release following the March 22 launch. “With the latest launch of our shampoo and conditioner, you can now prep, cleanse, exfoliate, condition, and style the Ceremonia way — using powerful natural ingredients from Latin America, that are good for you and the environment.”

This representation is a key component of the brand, which celebrates and centers around Latinx heritage. The shampoo, dubbed Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel ($16), uses yucca extract and anti-inflammatory witch hazel to cleanse without damaging hair or stripping healthy, natural oils or triggering flakiness. On top of that, Ceremonia included ingredients from its popular scalp remedy oil, Aceite de Moska ($25), and circulation-boosting caffeine. Simply put, it’s a sulfate-free shampoo that’s safe for all hair types, while also hydrating strands and smoothing potential post-styling flyaways.

Courtesy Of Ceremonia

Meanwhile, the $16 Acondicionador de Cupuaçu & Castor is just as powerful. Creamy, smoothing, and shine-enhancing, the conditioner is made with cupuaçu butter and castor oil for naturally and deeply moisturized hair sans silicones. In fact, both color-safe shampoo and conditioner are made without any silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and artificial colorants, making them even more accessible to beauty shoppers looking for cleaner formulas. (Ceremonia also recommends mixing a few drops of Aceite de Moska into the conditioner if your hair needs deeper moisture or additional TLC.)

For now, you can find the Champu de Yucca & Witch Hazel and Acondicionador de Cupuaçu & Castor on Ceremonia.com. Pick them up separately there, or as the Wash Day set for $29 (a $32 value).

