Even if you’re not into the nuances of skin care, hair care, and other avenues of beauty, chances are you have at least one bottle of fragrance sitting somewhere within your home. Whether it’s a cherished classic that you shell out hundreds of dollars on, or if your taste leans toward a delectably scented drugstore option (yes, they exist), everyone has one particular fragrance that they abide by. But if you’re looking to switch over to something new, or you’re just on the hunt for a pleasant aroma that’ll pair nicely with your usual scent, then try taking a page from a few A-listers.

Remember the legacy Chanel No. 5 established once Marilyn Monroe confessed she wore the fragrance (and nothing else) to bed every night? Well, the following perfumes and unisex fragrances are now picking up the torch, with current icons backing each and every one of them. And before you ask: No, none of these fragrances are back by celebrities that are paid by brands to wax lyrical about their latest fragrance launch — there’s no promoted celeb campaigning or #sponcon here. The following scents are authentically praised by some of your favorite names in Hollywood, so expect them to become classics that may sell out.

So, are you trying to manifest Rihanna’s olfactory energy, or are you more in tune with Hailey Bieber’s favorite fragrance brand (that’s also owned by another celeb, by the way)? Well, the only way to find out is by trying them yourself, so check out these amazing celebrity-beloved fragrances — and be prepared to smell very, very good.

Rihanna

Of course this list is kicked off by the queen of glamour and beauty herself, miss Bad Gal RiRi. And as one would expect, only the best of fragrances could ever grace her pulse points, which is why she solely abides by Killian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy.

The singer/fashion icon/beauty mogul’s admiration for this perfume was first reported by Stylecaster in 2016, which documented a video of her unapologetically spritzing the fragrance on as her friend filmed her in all of her aromatic glory.

The perfume, which is known for its notes of orange blossom, vanilla absolute, and marshmallow, has now become an internet classic, thanks to Ms. Fenty. Even celebrities who have come in her path have admitted to loving the waft of Rihanna’s signature scent — why else would Cardi B shout “she smells good” when first seeing (or rather, sniffing) her at an award show?

Victoria Beckham

The pop star-turned-fashion icon’s fragrance collection consists of only posh (intentional pun) luxury scents. Though she’s previously shouted out a few fragrances like Creed Royal Water and the beloved Byredo Bal d’Afrique, her most recent aroma of choice seems to be Vilhelm Parfumerie’s Room Service.

WhoWhatWear reports that she took to her Instagram story back in 2020 to gush over the luxe floral fragrance, noting that it’s “Super Chic!” in the caption. This isn’t the first time that Vilhelm Parfumerie was mentioned on Beckham’s Instagram stories: She also praised its Mango Skin fragrance back in 2019 on the social media app.

In case you’re curious (of course you are), this isn’t your average floral scent. Yes, it does have notes of pink orchid and bamboo, but you’ll also notice hints of fruity blackberry and mandarin nectar paired with earthy black amber, musk, and sandalwood.

Ashley Graham

As you could expect, the model opts for a perfume that’s as iconic as she is. In a 2017 interview with E!, Graham noted that she “cannot live without” the classic Chloé Eau de Parfum by the haute couture label of the same name.

This fan-favorite fragrance leans toward a powdery floral profile with notes of peony, rose, honey, and cedarwood. It also boasts an *adorable* bottle that looks particularly chic on your vanity or dresser.

Celebrities’ Favorite Fragrances: Hailey Bieber

Runway-favorite Hailey Bieber may have access to all of the most divine fragrances anyone could ever sniff, but her favorite perfume actually starts at $47 — and it’s made by none other than Ariana Grande.

“I really like Ariana Grande’s perfumes — that’s not a joke — I think they smell amazing, plus they’re fun and playful,” the supermodel told Sheer Luxe in 2021. Her husband Justin Bieber also backed up that she smells like the pop star’s fragrance line during a 2020 interview on The Ellen Show, to which Grande replied by posting his TV tidbit on her Instagram.

Considering Bieber’s most recent quote, it’s safe to assume that she’s a fan of Grande’s most recent fragrance, R.E.M. Eau de Parfum, a floral-meets-musk aromatic potion infused with pear and lavender blossoms, salted caramel, sandalwood, and more (Psst: Grande is releasing a new fragrance, God is a Woman, on July 29!).

It’s worth noting that Bieber shouted out another fragrance house, Ex Nihilo, in her Sheer Luxe interview as well. “...they do some beautiful, unique scents,” she said of the brand.

Alexa Chung

Everyone’s favorite British “It Girl” has an impeccable nose for scents. Although she’s stated that she religiously wore the infamous Le Labo Santal 33, the model’s olfactory senses are currently pleased by scents from Byredo.

“I used to wear Le Labo Santal 33 but then I sat next to Ben [Gorham] from Byredo. I met him and he was just like, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you wearing Santal?’” she told British Vogue in 2019. “Since then, he sent me a few different Byredo scents to try.”

Although Chung doesn’t get into specifics about which Byredo fragrance is her current go-to, she did note that one of her favorite scents from the brand is actually one of its best-selling candles, Altar, which she also brings up in a more recent 2021 interview with Elle UK. Though there isn’t a bottled version of this woodsy candle just yet, you’ll definitely enjoy its burning blend of guaiac wood, Haitian vetiver, clove buds, bay, ylang-ylang, carnation, and more.

Jennifer Aniston

Have some of you ever thought, “I wonder what Jennifer Aniston smells like,” because I definitely have. Well, according to her 2017 cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar, her preferred fragrances of choice are “acrylic nails” and her own perfume, Jennifer Aniston Luxe. She also labeled the fragrance as her “signature” to the publication.

“There’s wood, smokier notes, and some citrusy, lavender, floral-y scents,” she said. “I like to ground it all up, as some perfumes can suffocate. When you get into an elevator or someone hugs you and you smell like them, it’s the worst.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the fragrance will be discontinued soon because it’s only available in Kohl’s clearance section (but good news: it’s on sale!), so you better stock up before it’s gone for good. But at least there’s still the rest of her fragrance line to shop at Walmart.

Kate Moss

Yes, Kate Moss has starred in too many fragrance campaigns to even count, but there are only a few that earned top spots on her vanity. The supermodel and fashion legend told The Evening Standard in 2018 that she could never leave her home without a spritz of perfume on, and some of her favorites include Clarins Eau Dynamisante, Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum, and Nadia Narain Lua. The latter fragrance is currently out of stock, but you can still grab the other two options.

The Clarins Eau Dynamisante is more of a fragrance-treatment hybrid, and is meant to make you smell good while nourishing your skin in the process. Its fragrance profile has a refreshing mix of lemon, patchouli, petitgrain, ginseng, and white tea, while aloe vera, horsetail, and ginseng extracts work to soften, tone, and soothe your skin from head to toe.

The Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum, on the other hand, is both citrusy and bitter, thanks to its sole note of orange tree blossom.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monroe isn’t alone in her love for lounging in Chanel: According to a 2014 interview with Vogue Australia, actor Emma Stone admitted that she loves the luxury label’s Gardénia Eau de Parfum so much that she sprays it on her pillow every night before bed. As you can expect from the name, this perfume’s a classic floral scent that focuses solely on, you guessed it, the natural scent of gardenias.

This isn’t the first time Stone’s given Chanel’s fragrances a warranted shoutout: in a 2012 interview with Allure she said that she’s been wearing Chance by Chanel “forever.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Though previous interviews prove that the Goop forerunner loves Tom Ford Black Orchid and Hugo Boss fragrances, more recent findings show that G.P. opts for her own clean fragrance, Goop Edition 01, as her signature scent nowadays. This scent is as Gwyneth Paltrow as Gwyneth Paltrow gets: Think hints of cypress root, red cedar, frankincense, clove-leaf oil, and helichrysum flower. According to the brand, this fragrance is meant to evoke an odd visual of “a crackling fire, a cypress grove by the sea, and the centuries-old floorboards of an ancient European chapel.”

Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering the fact that she is one of the most famous royals on the planet, Meghan Markle has so far stayed mum on most aspects of her beauty routine (although details of her skin care routine have come to light recently). With that being said, previous interviews from Markle’s pre-royal days show that she has a pretty vast perfume collection, but Jo Malone London’s Wild Bluebell reigns supreme in her eyes.

This fresh floral leans on the subtler side in terms of fragrance intensity and it has key notes of bluebell, persimmon, and white musk. Wild Bluebell has been deemed her signature daytime scent, and other fragrances that constantly pop up on her vanity include Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Ahh, Sarah Jessica Parker, the fashionista and beauty icon that inspired many a millennial and Gen-X woman to move to Manhattan and start a glamorous career in lifestyle journalism (or was that just me?). Although everyone’s well aware of her love for Manolo Blahnik, I couldn’t help but wonder: What does SJP spray on her body to smell good?

Well, according to a 2016 interview, her signature scent was from her own fragrance line, but the perfume in question (SJP Beauty’s Stash) is now discontinued — but you can douse your entire body (and hair) in the Stash Hair & Body Elixir, which smells just like the now-defunct fragrance.

As for her other essential fragrances, some internet sleuthing (you’re welcome) found a 2005 New York Times article that reveals her three favorite scents outside of her own line. The first, which is honestly the most surprising, is a familiar drugstore find: Parfums de Coeur’s (formerly Bonne Belle) Skin Musk, a subtle oil fragrance with hints of sandalwood. She layers this fragrance with an unknown Egyptian oil and tops it all off with the Comme des Garçons Series 3 Incense: Avignon Eau de Toilette.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

It’s no secret that this supermodel’s forté is beauty — she is the founder of the online beauty hub Rose Inc, after all. Thankfully, finding the beauty mogul’s favorite fragrances isn’t too hard, since she has a full video dedicated to her top five favorites.

Out of her top five, there’s one that she especially loves the most: the Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum. “I’ve purchased this probably about five to six times now over the last couple of years,” she said in the Rose Inc. video. “I love this [fragrance] because it’s so easy to wear. You can wear it all day and into the evening, and I get tons of compliments on it.”

This woody and aromatic scent is undoubtedly a fan-favorite. It has opening notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper, and juniper berries that are rounded out by hints of incense, pine needles, orris, amber, vanilla, and sandalwood.