In a way, beauty brand offerings are kind of like a pop star’s set list: You’ve got your die-hard fan favorite deep cuts, your breakthrough bangers from the early days, and your undeniable biggest hits, the showstoppers that have the audience begging for an encore. And if Beyoncé’s hair care brand, Cécred, has its own “Crazy in Love,” it’s undoubtedly the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops. Beloved for its ability to bring edges back to life, the formula went viral on social media last year. And now, with the Restoring Lash & Brow Builder, it's coming for your lashes and brows.

"We saw an interesting phenomenon after we launched Restoring Hair & Edge Drops —resourceful customers were applying it to their lashes and brows to make them thicker and fuller," Grace Ray, CEO of Cécred, said in a statement. "This innovative behavior pointed us toward an untapped market gap: a highly effective lash and brow density product powered by peptides instead of prostaglandins that delivers results without the typical tradeoffs and side effects.”

Featuring the same technology as the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops — including biopeptide-5, a blend of peptides designed to target hair density, and the brand’s bioactive keratin ferment, which addresses breakage — the Restoring Lash & Brow Builder is designed specifically for twice-daily use around the sensitive eye area. (The ingredients list also includes skin-soothing, barrier-boosting allantoin.) This eye-centricity extends to the packaging, which swaps the dropper for a slim, precise brush.

Cécred

"Whether it's thinning brows over time, lashes that don't look as full as they once did, or overall changes to your hair brought on by stress, age, hormones, or everyday life, these experiences touch everyone," Tina Knowles, vice chairwoman of Cécred, said in a statement. "We wanted to develop a product that meets those changes with care and gives people a solution they can feel good about."

Along with the Restoring Lash & Brow Builder, the brand has also released a limited-edition supersized version of the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops. Coming in at 3.4 oz, it’s twice the size of the standard bottle. Both products are available now on Cecred.com and will be available at Ulta storefronts and Ulta.com beginning September 19.