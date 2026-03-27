When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

When it comes to celebrities with impossibly radiant skin, Candice Swanepoel may spring to mind. The famous supermodel, who became a Victoria’s Secret angel in 2010, boasts one of the glowiest complexions in Hollywood. Her approach to skin care? “I moisturize like a maniac,” she tells TZR with a laugh on the red carpet at a Clarins event this month, adding that cleansing, toning, and applying eye and neck cream are non-negotiables, too. Swanepoel also credits her diet for her lit-from-within glow, pointing to sardines and fermented foods like kimchi. “Just don’t kiss anyone after,” she laughs about the former.

Of course, the Tropic of C founder is equally known for her bombshell makeup looks, with an eyelash curler topping her list of go-to hacks. “It’s simple but makes a big difference,” she shares about the tool. After nearly two decades in the glam chair, Swanepoel has picked up more than a few beauty tips along the way. The biggest takeaway? You don’t need to follow what works for others — instead, simply focus on enhancing your own features. Still, she often looks to the ‘90s, as well as people she spots on the street, for inspiration.

Ahead, the Victoria’s Secret model shares her go-to beauty products under and over $25.

Candice’s Favorites Over $25

Candice’s Favorites Under $25