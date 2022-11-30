(Makeup)
Although the holiday season might be synonymous with cherry red lip hues, nothing packs a bigger punch than burgundy lipstick. It can be worn matte, glossy, or shiny and still look great day or night, at work or an event. Ahead, nine ideas to get you in the burgundy mood this winter and beyond.
If you stray more on the minimalist side, a softer burgundy will work just right. Instead of building up the color, look for one with orange undertones to create a more delicate look.