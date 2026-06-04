Logos might be the calling card for many luxury brands, but for Bottega Veneta it’s craftsmanship. The Italian fashion house is known for its signature leather weaving technique called “Intrecciato,” which is used to create its cult-status Andiamo bags, shoes, belts, and even clothing like skirts and jackets. The design detail has inspired Bottega Veneta’s new Alta fragrance collection, a follow-up to its debut scents.

According to Bottega, each fragrance in the collection spans a different mood or moment — ranging from light and citrusy to dark and resinous. The scent profiles are built around what it’s calling the “Intrecciato duo,” a pairing of one note from Italy with another sourced from elsewhere in the world. These unexpected combinations express “a cross-cultural exchange through scent” and are marked by contrasts, such as light and dark, and citrus with aromatic, freshness, and woods.

The signature Intrecciato leather weave is imprinted onto the refillable, recycled glass bottles, which also feature wooden caps with gold rings as a nod to Venetian architecture and fine jewelry craftsmanship. In addition to the fragrances, the brand has also created Intrecciato leather cases to store your travel-sized Alta fragrances. They retail for $250 each.

Bottega Veneta

The Alta fragrance collection retails for $235 USD for 50 ml and $300 USD for 100 ml, and it’s now available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Discover the scent profiles of all 10 Alta fragrances, below.