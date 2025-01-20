Silk press season is upon us, and the versatility that comes with straight and shiny locks is something I look forward to every winter. A great silk press maintains its bone-straight look and butter-soft texture with bedtime maintenance, a little hair oil, and absolutely no humidity — which typically means avoiding sweaty workouts. I have a coily hair texture, so my strands naturally present themselves in a tight curl pattern, voluminous shape, and have an affinity for moisture. The slightest bit of dampness from anything (drizzle, Champagne showers, Miami weather) and — poof! — there goes the silk press.

I saw content creator Nykita Joy post about “Blowout Botox” on her TikTok last fall, and found myself immediately intrigued. No more skipping the gym or coordinating exercise with wash days? While Botox injections are typically used to smooth wrinkles, the neurotoxin also has benefits in relieving pain or treating medical conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, migraines, trapezius pain, and temporomandibular joint disorders. I had never heard of its use as a way to maintain straight hair without heat tools or damage to the curl pattern — I had to try it for myself.

Ahead, get all the details on what Blowout Botox entails, plus my experience getting the treatment.

What Exactly Is Blowout Botox?

Blowout Botox, or “Blowtox” as it’s also sometimes called, consists of a dermatologist or physician’s assistant injecting Botox into the scalp in various rows to “freeze” the muscles. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, MD-FAAD breaks it down: “Botox decreases sweating by temporarily blocking a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which controls the nerve signals that stimulate sweat glands.” A complete cessation of sweat is not expected, but 100 units of Botox injected in the scalp does decrease the sweat output by a considerable amount.

In various rows starting from the front hairline to the back, units of Botox are injected about 15 milliliters apart. If you’ve never had Botox before, it feels like a quick pinch and you’re out the door in less than 15 minutes. Board-certified physician’s assistant Marianna Cordovano says the procedure would take one to two weeks to fully take effect, with results lasting up to six months, regardless of hair texture.

What Are The Benefits Of Blowout Botox?

As previously mentioned, Botox scalp injections can help preserve hairstyles for a longer amount of time, due to the decrease in sweat and oil production. “Hair follicles have sweat and oil glands, so by reducing the sweat and oil production on the scalp, hair will remain clean longer,” says King. Less gunk from buildup sitting on your hair follicles can also ultimately lead to a healthier scalp. New York City-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, MD, with whom Nykita Joy gets her own blowout Botox, adds the procedure can also be beneficial for women who are perimenopausal to help with hot flashes or night sweats.

What Are The Potential Risks & Side Effects?

Blowout Botox is safe if done by experienced professionals. Most likely some bruising or swelling can occur, but these side effects are not likely. If done improperly, the procedure could lead to droopy eyebrows as the Botox can affect the forehead muscles.

Who Should Get Blowout Botox?

Anyone who is looking to reduce their sweat output. For people who deal with hyperhidrosis, getting Botox in areas like the scalp, armpit, or the palms is a common solution for excessive sweating. For those who don’t have hyperhidrosis, Botox injections in the scalp can still present many benefits for hair health due to the decrease in oil buildup and clogged pores.

How Much Does Blowout Botox Cost?

I had the procedure done at JECT, a leading medical spa on New York City’s Upper East Side where 100 units of Botox for the scalp is priced at $1000. Similar procedures at other med spas and dermatologist offices price the procedure at $10-20 per unit.

(+) Ready to get Blowout Botox. Courtesy of Ondine Jean-Baptiste (+) Mid-treatment. Courtesy of Ondine Jean-Baptiste INFO 1/2

My Experience Getting Blowout Botox

For my first time getting Botox, I felt informed and comfortable with the team at JECT. Ahead of my appointment, I was reminded via email to “avoid strenuous exercise, ibuprofen, aspirin or alcohol for 24 hours as this might increase your risk of bruising.” The space was welcoming, cozy, and my practitioner was more than happy to explain the process when I arrived as well as answer all my questions. My Physician’s Assistant used Jeuveau, a neurotoxin similar to Botox for this procedure, and gave me a squishy ball to squeeze while she worked away. Results may vary from person to person, but Jeuveau can last a bit longer than actual Botox in the injected area, with results typically lasting four to six months, yielding more bang for your buck. No numbing cream was used, and the sensation of each injection felt like a quick snap of a rubber band. Afterwards I was reminded again by my practitioner to forgo exercise and Advil for the first 24 to 48 hours.

My Takeaway

The days immediately after getting Blowtox, my scalp felt the same, if not a little itchy. (Not sure if it was the ‘tox, or if I was just paranoid.) I waited a week to go to my first workout session, spending 45 minutes in the gym. As the Black Eyed Peas “Pump It” fueled my run, I started dabbing my forehead, neck and chest with a towel — yet my scalp remained dry. While my new blowout would typically be rendered damp and curly by the time I left my workout, my ponytail miraculously looked exactly like it did when I arrived. I still get some oil and sweat secretion if I go a little longer than usual without washing my hair. It’s been about five weeks since I got Blowout Botox, and these results have remained consistent.

Never again do I have to choose between sacrificing a workout to preserve my silk press, or sacrificing good hair days for a workout. Hot yoga, here I (and my silk press) come!