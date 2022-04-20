Leave It To The French To Create A Lip Plumping Mask That Actually Works

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our beauty writer is testing the new Biologique Recherche Liftkiss.

My first introduction to Biologique Recherche was seven years ago via the brand’s well known product, Lotion P50. It remains a part of my skin care routine today. When I found out the brand launched a new lip mask, Liftkiss, I was intrigued. The French skin care brand is known for its potent formulas that provide visible results. Unfortunately, you can’t simply stop by your local Sephora to procure its offerings (although there are numerous online retailers).

But if there’s anything I learned from using Biologique Recherche products, it’s that they often create an immediate glow and noticeable difference in your skin (with consistent use) due to the quality of the formulas. I had to find out if the same could be said for the newest launch, Liftkiss Contour and Volume Lips Patch.

Liftkiss is a smoothing and plumping patch that is intended to add volume, repair lips, and promote skin regeneration. As a result, the appearance of fine lines is reduced and lips appear supple and feel more hydrated. In general, lip plumping products are trending right now with many brands launching a plumping gloss or cream mask. Still, I was excited to try the Liftkiss patch since it adds volume without the stickiness of a gloss, and it can repair signs of dehydration.

Read on for my thoughts on Liftkiss and whether it’s worth a try.

About My Lips

My lips are generally hydrated but go through periods of intense dryness during the winter. In this case, I’ll usually put on good old Chapstick right before bed and keep it on for the night. I’ve only recently started getting interested in lip masks and I’m a fan due to the immediate results and added hydration.

I’m also not the only one who deals with dry lips. According to Dr. Morgan Rabach, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology in New York City, “lips have much thinner skin” so there is “less of a barrier than other places on the body. Lip skin [is] filled with blood vessels and [does] not have oil glands, so there is no naturally secreting oil in the area.” In turn, lips can be more prone to dehydration and damage.

Given Liftkiss’ ingredients like hyaluronic acid and plant sugars, I felt hopeful that it could address some of my existing issues.

Biologique Recherche Liftkiss Contour and Volume Lip Patch Courtesy of Tanya Kertsman

What’s So Special About Liftkiss?

Per the brand, Liftkiss aims to reduce lip wrinkles and smooth out the delicate skin, while also plumping and protecting against environmental damage. How do you know if your lips are damaged? “Peeling, cracking, wrinkling and discomfort are all signs that the integrity of the lips’ skin may be compromised,” Dr. Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Science Dermatology tells TZR. Because of the lack of sebaceous glands on lips, there is a need for “frequent nourishment through lip balms and other treatments,” she adds.

As for what causes lip damage, this can include environmental factors like “sun, wind or winter air”, “eating salty food or not drinking enough water,” “lip licking, [which] can dry out lip skin,” and “certain medications can cause excessively dry lips, [such as] chemotherapy, isotretinoin, and antihistamines,” says Dr. Rabach.

So, what makes Liftkiss special among all the currently available lip masks on the market? For one, it is presoaked with a biocellulose medium, which is plant-based and biodegradable and has a second-skin effect, meaning it adjusts and adapts to all lip types to cover the whole lip area. Dr. Yadav adds that, “biocellulose has long been used for wound healing because it moisturizes the underlying skin while preventing water loss.” Plus the multiple benefits (like plumping and healing) make it a unique product among the current selection of popular lip plumpers on the market.

The Science Behind Biologique Recherche Liftkiss

The immediate plumping effect of Liftkiss is due to a combination of hyaluronic acid and moisturizing plant sugars that make the lips look fuller and less dehydrated. The smoothing effect (i.e. reducing wrinkles) is a result of acmella oleracea extract, red algae extract, tara fruit extract and sweet almond biopolymers, which reduce wrinkles and create an immediate visibly tightening effect. According to Laure Bouscharain, head of research and development at Biologique Recherche, the red algae extract is rich in protein, vitamins and antioxidants, which “helps retain moisture and promote[s] a healthy skin barrier.” On the other hand, tara fruit extract helps with “dryness, irritation and peeling, leading to smoother, plumper lips,” says Bouscharain.

Acmella oleracea extract curbs the micro-contractions that affect the appearance of lines around the lips. Bouscharain notes that “acmella oleracea extract relaxes the facial muscles and releases muscle tension, ultimately softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Dr. Yadav adds that it mimics the effect of Botox by similarly relaxing the muscles (without the injections of course). “The result of [this] specific ingredient is likely to be very minor but may provide a subtle smoothing effect,” she adds.

Additionally, carob seed extract and wakame seaweed extract account for the mask’s regenerative properties that help reduce the damaged appearance of lips and helps repair the skin barrier.

How To Use Biologique Recherche Liftkiss

Using this lip mask is pretty straightforward — each sachet comes with one smooth patch with two textured films covering it that should be removed prior to use. Using your fingertips, apply the patch to your lips and smooth it out so it’s properly placed on the lips and their contour. Leave the patch on for 20 minutes, then remove it, and rub in any remaining product by massaging the lips. Bouscharain notes that there should be an immediate plumping effect after one use and you should “have relief from discomfort caused by dryness and irritation.”

A close-up of the mask in action.

My First Impression of Biologique Recherche Liftkiss

When I opened the sachet and removed the mask, I noticed a considerable amount of the serum the remaining in the package, so I used the patch to collect most of the serum before applying the smooth side of the patch to my lips. You can also use your fingers to apply this serum on or around your lips before using the mask. No need to waste precious product! It took about a minute to smooth out the patch and position it correctly so it was covering my lips and the surrounding contour. After two minutes, I noticed a minor tingly sensation which quickly went away.

I had the mask on for 20 minutes and comfortably multitasked. There is a slit in the middle if you want to talk but I noticed whenever I opened my mouth, the mask slightly shifted. Fortunately, my husband is no longer surprised by my beauty-related shenanigans and barely batted an eye, but my toddler did look at me with a side eye wondering what I was up to.

(+) Before (+) Immediately after using Biologique Recherche Liftkiss INFO 1/2

The Results

I’m usually skeptical with products that promise immediate results but, after one use, I do think my lips felt and looked more hydrated and noticeably fuller. Even comparing the before and after photos side by side, my lips look more defined and plumper. I’d say it’s pretty effective based on my results and the quality of the ingredients.

Should You Try Biologique Recherche Liftkiss?

If you’re noticing lip dehydration or damage, this is an effective option that comes from a reputable brand. In terms of the plumping effect, the effect was immediate, however it lasted only about two hours.

I can see myself using Liftkiss before a night out or an important event right before putting on lipstick. However, at $26 for one mask, I won’t be using it on a consistent basis. There are definitely less expensive alternatives, but none with this extensive ingredient list.

Overall, the product was easy to apply, added much-needed hydration, and was simply fun to wear. Most of all, I appreciated that Liftkiss offers plumping, smoothing, and regeneration benefits in one easy-to-use product. If you’re searching for a short-term plumping effect without injectables, Liftkiss could be a great product to add to your beauty arsenal.

Product Specifications

Product name: Biologique Recherche Liftkiss Contour and Volume Lip Patch

Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, moisturizing plant sugars, Carob Seed extract, Wakame Seaweed extract, Acmella Oleracea extract, Sweet Almond biopolymers, red algae extract and Tara Fruit extract complex

Size: Single-use product (3.5 mL/0.1 fl oz)