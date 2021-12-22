If You Swear By Biologique Recherche You’ll Love These French Pharmacy-Approved Skin Care Brands

The answer to the questions “When will people stop seeking beauty advice from French women?” and “When will the sky stop being blue?” is the same: never. When it comes to the latter, there’s just something about the French aesthetic that is inherently intriguing; often, it’s the perfectly executed balance of effortless coolness and polished elegance. Aside from the undeniable beauty of French women, there’s also a great deal of highly effective (and seriously luxurious) skin care born out of the European nation. French skin care brands have a long history of utilizing botanical ingredients and innovative technologies to create sought-after products that continue to draw intrigue from all over the world.

Some of the French skin care giants might already be on your radar; Biologique Recherche’s P50 toner has become one of the most talked-about products in recent years, and you’ve probably spotted brands like La Roche-Posay while strolling the aisles at your local drugstore. However, there’s much more to the French pharmacy scene when it comes to must-have skin care. Ahead, TZR has rounded up the French skin care brands that are worth checking out — none of which require a boarding pass to get your hands on them.

Embryolisse

This skin care brand has long been a French pharmacy favorite, particularly the Lait Crème Concentré that recently has become a makeup artist staple. Its silky satin finish makes it the perfect hydrating base for makeup application — or whenever your skin need a moisture boost.

Avène

Thermal spring water from France’s Sainte-Odile Spring serves as the key ingredient in this nearly 300-year-old brand, which boasts clinical benefits for a range of skin concerns, from acne to inflammation.

Caudalíe

In addition to ultra-chic packaging, Caudalíe offers formulas that are rooted in the antioxidant powers of grape seeds. The Beauty Elixir Face Mist continues to be one of the brand’s best-sellers, and a great example of the luxurious, spa-like experience you can expect from Caudalíe products.

Nuxe

This sought-after brand features botanical ingredients and, in true effortless French-girl fashion, multitasking products. The Multipurpose Dry Oil is a favorite for nourishing the face, body, and even hair.

Klorane

A true French pharmacy brand, Klorane was founded over 50 years ago by a young pharmacist who discovered the power of plant extracts and botanical ingredients. Today, the label continues to churn out clean, eco-conscious products for both hair and skin care.

La Roche-Posay

If you struggle with dry, sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay should absolutely be on your radar. The beloved French brand prides itself on dermatologist research and high-quality ingredients, which translates into beautifully nourishing products — without a luxury markup.

Clarins

This family-run brand is all about innovative, glow-inducing products. One of its most popular offerings, the Double Serum Complete Anti-Aging Concentrate, is packed with 21 potent plant extracts to tackle pretty much every sign of aging and can work for all skin types.

Uriage

Like many French skin care brands, Uriage harnesses the powers of thermal water — specifically, the waters that travel through the French Alps — to create its products. The mineral-rich formulas help to soothe, nourish, and repair skin, and can even aid in the treatment of some skin conditions.

Biologique Recherche

You know it, you love it. The P50 Lotion is a powerful toner that’s known for its skin-refining abilities — despite its deeply unpleasant smell. Considering the fact that the brand was founded by a biologist and physiotherapist, it makes sense that Biologique Recherche’s potent and effective formulas continue to take the French skin care scene by storm.

Sisley

Phyto-cosmetology (aka, infusing formulas with plant extracts) is at the heart of Sisley. The brand’s plant-based lineup is not only effective but offers a seriously luxurious skin care experience. You can’t get more French than that.