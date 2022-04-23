This Cult-Favorite Brand *Finally* Made Its Best-Selling Candles Into Perfumes

It’s almost summertime — do you have your signature scent sorted yet? If you answered no, don’t worry. The best new fragrances of April 2022 have introduced an array of seasonally appropriate options, with everything from fresh florals to bright, fruity aromas. While there are plenty of fragrances that can easily carry you through an entire calendar year, it’s nice to mix things up as the season changes, particularly when summer rolls around.

There are so many exciting new launches to choose from, from indie retailers to heritage brands. You may know Boy Smells for its herbal-scented Kush line, which just added three new additions: Cashmere Kush, Cowody Kush, and Italian Kush, for whatever summer vibe you’re after. These fragrances started out in candle form, and due to popular demand, Boy Smells created perfume versions of the sought-after scents. Jo Malone’s latest release captures the elusive cherry blossom, and if you’re curious about sustainable fragrances, check out Ralph Lauren’s Polo Earth; the formula is 97% natural plus it comes in a refillable bottle.

Whether you want to emulate a tropical island or poolside glamour, ahead, discover the new fragrances that launched this month, just in time for summer.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.