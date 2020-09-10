Versed has stepped into the "pro-grade" arena. The Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask arrived online Sept. 10 — and it's one of the most powerfully formulated products yet from the drugstore beauty brand. Although the golden jelly-like mask might look mild, it's anything but; Doctor's Visit features three different types of exfoliating acids alongside resurfacing fruit enzymes. This is not a mask for the faint of heart or exceptionally sensitive-skinned.

But for those looking for deep exfoliation they can pull off at home, it's going to be right up your alley. Particularly so if you're on the hunt for a spa-like glow on a budget, since the Doctor's Visit mask only retails for $17.99 per 1.7-ounce tub. (Side note: The component is curbside recyclable depending on your municipality's program and made out of 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.)

There is a science lesson behind it you should grasp before putting it on your face, though, as these aren't ingredients you can take lightly. Doctor's Visit features a mix of AHAs and BHAs — lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids — which will do the job of encouraging speedier cellular turnover and removing buildup throughout your skin. And while this process is enhanced by pineapple and papaya enzymes, both fruits are natural sources of vitamin C, as well.

Courtesy of Versed

Moreover, the exfoliation — and vitamin C — will assist in minimizing any hyperpigmentation, even as the salicylic acid helps reduce pore appearance, redness, and however many blemishes are currently at surface level (or hiding somewhere deeper inside your skin, waiting to come out). The oil-soluble acid is good at multitasking.

However, while Versed noted that there should be "no tingling, no burning, just a post-facial glow in a flash" on its website, consider this mask a step up from the average exfoliator — and that means you need to make sure it fits into your routine. The beauty brand added in the product description that you should "avoid using other acid-based products and retinoids for 24 hours before and after each use," and that your skin might look a bit pink after rinsing it off.

But after all, a great face mask is a safe one, and with all that knowledge in hand you're ready to schedule your own Doctor's Visit at home. Ahead, Versed's new launch, available exclusively on the beauty brand's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.