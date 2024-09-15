Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite sheet masks of the moment.

Sheet masks are so much more than props for a cute Instagram selfie. With origins in K-beauty, these skin treatments work to quickly boost hydration, improve radiance, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Think of them as the skin care equivalent of taking an espresso shot before a big event or post-red-eye long haul flight. On the flip side, a mask also makes for a great self-care moment when you’re in the mood for a night in with wine and your favorite rom-com. Essentially, if you have one of the best sheet masks on hand, a plump and glowy complexion is always within reach.

What makes these products so effective are the serums these cotton, cellulose, or hydrogel items are soaked in. The fabric helps the high concentrations of active ingredients — such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, and more — better penetrate the skin for visible results. And who doesn’t like near-instant gratification? Better yet, with so many out there to choose from, there are options for virtually every skin type and concern.

No matter your skin care goals, there’s a sheet mask (or two) out there for you to indulge in. Ahead, the TZR team shares their favorites to help guide your decision.

LOOPS Dream Sleep Slugging Mask $35 See On Loops “I used to be on Accutane and I still use an acne topical in my current skin care routine, so my skin is always super duper dry. I find myself having to slug during the winter and I even have to apply Aquaphor under my makeup so products go on evenly. On those days when my complexion is feeling extra dehydrated, I love using the Loops Dream Sleep Slugging Mask before bed. This provides such a nice moisture base under my face cream. I wakeup with skin that is extra soft and smooth.” – Jordan Murry, associate beauty editor, BDG

SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask $100 See On Sephora "If I'm feeling like garbage, there are a few tried-and-true things that never fail to help me mentally and physically reset: a hot shower, Gilmore Girls Season 4, a near-frozen Diet Coke, and an SK-II mask. They absorb pretty quickly, easily contouring to any face shape for a comfortable feel and fit. There's always plenty of juice left in the packet to slather all over my neck, chess, hand, and shoulders, too. It's the best sort of mask to me because it feels so equally luxurious, effective, and soothing. The next day, my skin feels plumper and smoother, and I'm in a much better mood." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Talika Bio Enzymes Mask Hydrating $13 See On Talika “My favorite time to do a sheet mask is immediately after a long haul flight. After spending eight hours or more hours on a plane, my skin is dry and lackluster. This Talika one is my go-to for travel and I’ll throw one in my plane bag for easy access. It’s soaked with a serum that contains hyaluronic acid, water-capturing sugars, arnica, and gentian, which leaves my face so plump and glowing. You can’t even tell I just got off a red eye.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Facial Mask $32 See On 111Skin “111Skin is known for its revolutionary skin care, and the Cryo De-Puffing Face Mask is no exception. For anyone like me who struggles with sleep and wakes up feeling puffy and tired, this sheet mask is a true miracle worker. The luxurious cooling effect is instantly soothing, while powerful ingredients like caffeine and tetrapeptide work to de-puff and brighten tired skin. After using this mask, I feel refreshed, nourished, and ready to face the day with a glowing, hydrated, and awake-looking complexion.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask (Set of 6) $105 See On Perricone MD “I love that this sheet mask comes in two parts, so it stays on while I'm able to do other important things, like watch Netflix or attempt to clean my kitchen. But more importantly, the potent combination of vitamin C, copper peptides, and phospholipids get pushed deep into the skin and leave my complexion looking so plump and hydrated. It's a sleeper hit that more people should know about.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask $10 See On Sephora "I've been using these sheet masks non-stop lately (two to three times a week) as moisture is at the top of my mind for my 30-something skin. The mask’s concentrated cocktail of ingredients targets dryness and dullness, so after each use, I see and feel a noticeable difference in my skin. Immediate results included a nice, juicy glow, but over the past month, my complexion has looked a bit more even in texture and feels firmer." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask $15 See On Lancôme “I reach for this Lancôme mask whenever I’m in need of a quick skin fix before a big event or night out. Not only does it make my complexion appear smoother and radiant after just 10 minutes, it also offers long-term benefits. The mask helps strengthen your moisture barrier to prevent further dehydration.” – Lukas

Lancer Lift & Plump Sheet Mask $35 See On Lancer “Whether it’s because I’ve skipped out on sleep or the dry weather’s gotten to me, sometimes when I wake up, my fine lines look a little more pronounced than I’d like. Lancer’s classic Lift & Plump masks are an easy way to fake a healthy lifestyle — 30 minutes after smoothing it on (and it clings to facial contours so well), my skin is flooded with moisture, making me look so much more rested than I actually am.” – Ross