Choosing the right deodorant is not always an easy task. Much of the process involves trial and error, and the error can involve a lot more than a simple inconvenience; it might mean excess sweat, odor, chafing, and other wildly unpleasant experiences. If you’re particularly active or live in a warmer climate, your selection holds even more weight. To help you nail down your perfect match and stay smelling fresh, TZR has rounded up some of the best-selling deodorants and antiperspirants that also happen to be backed by dermatologists.

First things first — understanding the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant. “Deodorant is used to combat bad smell, while antiperspirant helps with sweating,” Dr. Michele Farber of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tells TZR. Some products can qualify as both, addressing both sweat and odor.

“Antiperspirants contain aluminum chlorohydrate or aluminum zirconium or aluminum chloride, which act by blocking the eccrine (or sweat) glands and preventing wetness,” adds New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. Whether choosing a deodorant or antiperspirant, she also suggests looking for products with moisturizing ingredients. If you have sensitive skin, you’ll also want to opt for a low concentration of potentially irritating ingredients like AHAs, alcohol, and baking soda. “Alcohol has antibacterial properties but can also dry and irritate the skin,” Dr. King explains. “Baking soda absorbs moisture but can cause skin irritation in some people.”

If you find you need some of these stronger ingredients to combat odor, King recommends selecting a formula that also contains soothing and moisturizing ingredients (such as aloe vera and rose water) to counteract the potential for irritation.

Ahead, check out Dr. Farber and Dr. King’s top deodorant recommendations as well as some other best-sellers on the market.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.