Bored Of Nail Art? Try Some Of These Glossy Nude Nail Polishes Instead

What’s in a nude? Just a few years ago, “nude nail polish” typically yielded just a few results, and they were almost entirely pale pink. Thankfully, the beauty industry’s collective idea of nude has (finally) expanded, recognizing that nude comes in hundreds of colors — and gave consumers the lacquer shades to match.
The best nude nail polishes play off the wearer’s skin tone for subtle color that appears to lengthen fingers and contributes to an overall fresh and polished (pun very intended) look. Perfect for job interviews and buttoned-up events, nude shades are also practically made for fall with rich, earth-toned palettes. Of course, the nude you choose doesn’t even have to be your nude — opting for all sorts of nude shades, regardless of your skin tone, is an easy way to stay looking put-together while allowing for a bit more attention on your manicure.
Regardless of the type of nude you’re looking for, TZR is rounding up the best nude nail polishes for every skin tone — in all their naked glory.