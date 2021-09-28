Bored Of Nail Art? Try Some Of These Glossy Nude Nail Polishes Instead

What’s in a nude? Just a few years ago, “nude nail polish” typically yielded just a few results, and they were almost entirely pale pink. Thankfully, the beauty industry’s collective idea of nude has (finally) expanded, recognizing that nude comes in hundreds of colors — and gave consumers the lacquer shades to match.

The best nude nail polishes play off the wearer’s skin tone for subtle color that appears to lengthen fingers and contributes to an overall fresh and polished (pun very intended) look. Perfect for job interviews and buttoned-up events, nude shades are also practically made for fall with rich, earth-toned palettes. Of course, the nude you choose doesn’t even have to be your nude — opting for all sorts of nude shades, regardless of your skin tone, is an easy way to stay looking put-together while allowing for a bit more attention on your manicure.

Regardless of the type of nude you’re looking for, TZR is rounding up the best nude nail polishes for every skin tone — in all their naked glory.

Jonesy Wood Belgium Chocolate Nail Polish $16 Add to cart Glossy, deeply pigmented, and mindfully formulated, this rich brown shade by Jonesy Wood might as well be the official nail polish color of fall too — it’s that good.

FOR TMRW For Later $18 Add to cart You’d be forgiven for thinking this nail polish bottle looks more like a foundation than lacquer — the pink undertones are dead-ringer for most NC20-adjacent shades.

Pear Nova BRWNGRLMGC Set $50 Add to cart Why bother guessing your perfect nude shade when you could just get Pear Nova’s best-selling BRWNGRLMGC set and score four new favorites instead? Perfect for matching your skin tone for a finger-lengthening illusion or just playing around with fall-ready neutrals, this set is an absolute must.

Terra Beauty Products Terra Nail Polish No. 13 Dark Tan $12 Add to cart Warm and inviting, this rich sepia-toned polish boasts a vegan formula, even application, and serious staying power. And with a color like this, you want it to stick around for as long as possible.

Emilie Heathe Nail Artist - Just The Nip $28 Add to cart A creamy, pillowy pink with an ultra-glossy finish, this Emilie Heathe nail color can be used on lighter skin tones for a camouflaging effect and on deeper tones for a chic wash of color.

tenoverten Perfect Neutrals $32 Add to cart Distinguishing between nudes and neutrals can get tricky, so this trio of muted shades makes it easy to mix and match. Nail polish — especially when from the same brand — is surprisingly easy to blend into your own custom color, and this set is a perfect starter kit.

Glam & Grace Non-Toxic Nail Polish Set $26 View product Another easy-to-use set, this time with a grip-friendly square cap, these warm-toned nudes from Glam & Grace are beyond flattering on a wide variety of skin tones. Kick it up a (subtle) notch by going nude metallic with the collection’s shimmery shade, too.