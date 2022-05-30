Daily SPF should always be a part of your beauty routine, but now that summer is officially here, it’s even more important to protect your skin from the sun’s rays. There are tons of SPF products on the market, but there’s no denying that K-Beauty sunscreens are some of the best. Korean skin care has exploded in popularity in recent years as customers became aware of the culture’s focus on holistic practices and high-quality ingredients — and the covetable glow that comes along with that.

You may be familiar with the “glass skin” trend that continues to make the rounds on social media; the phenomenon was pioneered by Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon and refers to the dewy, reflective glow that’s achieved through a meticulous, hydration-focused K-beauty skin care routine.

Of course, good skin care isn’t only about aesthetics. Protecting your skin from environmental aggressors like harsh UV rays is a crucial element, and most skin care experts will tell you that a daily SPF is the best way to combat this potential damage. Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of K-beauty sunscreens that not only protect the skin but soothe and hydrate with nourishing ingredients.

Ahead, discover the best K-Beauty sunscreen for your skin type and get stocked up for summer.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen For Dry Skin

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen For Oily Skin

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen For Dark Skin Tones

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen Under Makeup

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen Under $20

Best K-Beauty Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin