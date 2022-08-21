Taylor Swift called it — August feels like it’s barely begun, and yet it’s already slipped away. But rather than teenage heartbreak, this August is full of exciting beauty launches to propel you through the final dog days of summer and straight into the crisp fall just ahead. Unlike releases earlier in the year, the best new skin care products of August 2022 are almost a perfect divide of no-nonsense skin essentials and luxurious indulgences — wants and needs abound, which makes this month ideal for a final summer skin evaluation. Figure out what’s working, what’s not, and what needs adjusting before the first hints of cold weather (i.e. moisture-sucking weather) blow in.

With summer officially — some might say finally — drawing to a close, it seems like so many of the latest, greatest skin care launches are dedicated to solving summer skin woes. New cleansing balms and oils make short work of makeup, sunscreen, and sweat-clogged pores, while an Alicia Keys-developed SPF features lightweight formulas you won’t mind pairing with sweaters. Even if you’ve been hyper-diligent about sun protection, many find themselves with a few extra patches of rays-induced dark spots or hyperpigmentation — fortunately, brightening-themed everything (think serums, creams, and even tones) help even it all out.

Below, find the best of August 2022 skin care, arriving just in time to soak up the remaining sun.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

August 2022’s Best Cleansers

August 2022’s Best Masks & Treatments

August 2022’s Best Moisturizer

August 2022’s Best Serums

August 2022’s Best Essences/Toners