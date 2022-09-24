Starbucks may have released their pumpkin-inspired drinks a whole month ago but the end of September marks the *actual* start of the fall season. Change is in the air; students are back in school, the weather is getting crisper, and it’s almost time to swap your wardrobe — which is also the perfect opportunity to do a good old makeup clean-out and restock. Thankfully, brands are tuned in to this seasonal refresh, and the best new makeup products of September 2022 feature lots of fall beauty staples.

As far as complexion products go, there’s plenty to choose from. Charlotte Tilbury launched the highly anticipated concealer follow-up to the buzzy Beautiful Skin Foundation, while Make Beauty dropped an entire complexion collection that includes concealer, skin tint, and setting powder. For fluffy fall brows, Ami Cole unveiled an ultra-precise brow pencil with shade names that correspond to braiding hair to help you find your perfect match.

There’s lots of color to play with, too. Byredo’s innovative high-shine liquid lipstick will have you equal parts puzzled and impressed, while Jones Road’s line of pretty pink blushes can keep the sunburn blush trend going all year long.

Ahead, discover all this and more in TZR’s roundup of September’s best new makeup launches.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

September 2022’s Best Brow Pencil

September 2022’s Best Lipsticks

September 2022’s Best Skin Tint

September 2022’s Best Foundation

September 2022’s Best Concealers

September 2022’s Best Setting Powder

September 2022’s Best Mascara

September 2022’s Best Eyeshadow

September 2022’s Best Blush