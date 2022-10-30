Is there anything more frustrating that waiting for hair to grow? It’s like the “watched pot” maxim to the billionth power — but a pot you have to carry around for the world to see. The good news is in the last year, tons of top-rated hair care brands have dedicated serious brain power to cracking the code: scalp care. A healthy scalp is healthy hair, and October 2022’s best new hair products have everything you need to build out your complete scalp-savvy routine. Stock up on soothing serums, clarifying shampoos that sweep away debris, and even tools design to stimulate blood flow. Not only do they help boost growth, but it’s an entirely new excuse for a little me-time.

Even if you’re not looking to tease out longer, fuller hair this month, there’s plenty for every need out there. Curls have the chance to revel in a little relaxing CBD with Leaf & Flower’s luxe new cream, while bond-building treatments from FEKKAI and Coco & Eve make short work of frayed strands. And just in time for the holidays, stuff all your favorites into RIES’ new TSA-friendly travel system — anything that makes that queue less stressful is always worth it. Ahead, the very best new hair products of October 2022.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best New Scalp Serum

Best New Curl Cream

Best New Pre-Wash Treatment

Best New Hair Tools

Best New Color Toner

Best New Styling Primer

Best New Shampoo

Best New Conditioner

Best New Leave-Ins

Best New Oil

Best New Root Powder