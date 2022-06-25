Cleaning your hair properly is a chore in itself, but when done properly, it’s more than worth it. It’s true, the process can be time consuming (it’s probably the longest step in your wash day routine), but a good shampoo can truly make the difference in the appearance of your hair. Most pros will recommend a double cleanse, starting with the most important step: a clarifying shampoo. “A clarifying shampoo is like a deep cleanse for your strands. It removes impurities and buildup from products and environment,” explains celebrity hairstylist Jess Elbaum. That gunk that sticks to your scalp and roots can be any number of things — anything from dirt, oil, sweat, styling products, and more. The unwanted result is that your hair will look greasy and weighed-down.

Every brand has a different take on ingredients, but there are a few popular ones to keep an eye out for. “Apple cider vinegar and activated charcoal are great ingredients, they’re less hard than sulfates and purify the hair in a more gentle matter,” explains the pro. But rest assured, all are proven to do the same thing: detox. On top of that, everyone’s hair type is different, and depending on how oily your scalp is, you can use the product weekly during your usual shower routine or rotate it in on a monthly basis. “If you have very dry hair, be carful not to over do it. Oily hair and hair that has product build up benefits most,” assures Elbaum.

Below, discover the best and most effective clarifying shampoos on the market.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Shiny Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Curly Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Thinning Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Color-Treated Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Damaged Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Sensitive Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Dehydrated Hair

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Oily Roots

Best Clarifying Shampoo For A Deep Clean

Best Clarifying Shampoo For Dry Hair