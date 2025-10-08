(TZR Beauty Heroes)

The 19 Essential Makeup Products You Need In Your 30s, 40s, & Beyond

by Erin Lukas
TZR Beauty Heroes are vetted products out of the dozens that land on our editors’ desks throughout the year. This month, TZR’s beauty team and a handful of our celebrity makeup artist friends share the timeless makeup essentials everyone in their 30s and beyond needs.

You’re not the same person at 35 as you were at 25, so why would you still have the exact same makeup routine? The reality is aging gracefully is about embracing change — both spiritually and physically. So that means adapting your makeup looks to continue to complement and enhance your features rather than work against any newfound uneven texture and dryness. The key is making the switch to formulas that contain skin care additives like emollients, humectants, and antioxidants to further hydrate, smooth, and brighten skin. These ingredients don’t just address concerns common with aging complexions; they’ll also help maintain a flawless finish. But with a vast number of options out there, what are the best makeup products to use when you’re older than 30?

To help guide your journey to finding your new core makeup lineup, TZR editors and a few celebrity makeup artist friends have cherry-picked the best products that’ll take you through your 30s and beyond. What’s more, there are shades and finishes for each and every makeup style, from natural dewy skin to dramatic smoky eyes.

Ahead, you’ll find everything from a full-coverage foundation that doesn’t crease to a setting powder that won’t settle into uneven texture.

The Luminous Skin Tint

Lancôme
Skin Idôle 3 Serum Supertint Skin Tint
$45
This skin tint by Lancôme is a true hybrid product, which is exactly why celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr prefers using it on clients not in their 20s anymore. “[It] feels like skin care, and it also feels like a treatment. It’s hydrating [and] creaseproof, and I love the natural luminous glow finish,” she says. Herr also notes it’s super easy to apply, and you can use your fingers, a brush, or a damp sponge.

The Creaseproof Full-Coverage Foundation

The Concealer That Cancels Out Everything

Sarah Creal
Face Flex Concealer
$58
Like its name implies, Sarah Creal’s concealer moves with your skin, meaning it’ll stay smooth over your smile lines, for example. Better yet, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha Global Director of Artistry Daniel Martin says it’s a must-have two-in-one product. “The perfect product for balanced, buildable coverage for when you don't want a foundation and separate concealer,” he shares.

The Viral Cream Blush Worth The Hype

The Bronzer For A Post-PTO Glow

The Highlighter For Glass Skin

The Setting Powder That’s Like Seamless Underwear

The Longwear Cream Eyeshadow

The Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Of Eyeliners

The Everyday Eyeshadow Palette

The Smoothing Lip Liner

The Hydrating Lip Color

The Statement Lip Color

The Flake-Free Voluminous Mascara

Lancôme
Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
$30
Because hooded eyes are a common concern as you get older, celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo recommends using a more substantial mascara that’s less likely to smudge, aka a voluminous waterproof formula. “This formula is no joke — it truly does not budge — so be sure to have a waterproof remover on hand,” he says of Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara. “That said, waterproof mascaras can be a little tougher on the lashes, so I always suggest conditioning and treating them between uses to keep lashes healthy, strong, and resilient.”

The Brow Pencil For Realistic Arches

The Noncrunchy Brow Gel

The Swiss Army Knife Of Makeup Products

The Makeup Magnet Primer

The Setting Spray For Extra Insurance

