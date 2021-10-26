Halloween has yet to be celebrated, but the holiday season is already revving its engines. Stores are swapping ghosts and witches for fake snow and tinsel, prompting shoppers to shift into gifting mode. Though it’s never too early to get excited about the holidays and all the magic they have to offer, it can be stressful to start thinking about your holiday shopping list when it feels like summer ended just yesterday. So, as the season of giving ramps up, why not treat yourself a little to the best makeup products of October 2021 — while also getting some gift inspiration for your beauty-obsessed loved ones.

This past month, there have been some exciting October makeup launches, from brands you know and love as well as some that are just entering the beauty game. Though we’re heading into the winter months, you don’t want to skimp on the SPF, so Tower 28’s new tinted moisturizer will make a great addition to your routine. Along with other winter staples like bold lipsticks (including brand new reds from Kjaer Weis and stunning mattes courtesy of industry legend Makeup By Mario), there’s also a slew of new eyeshadow palettes that will have your festive eye looks sorted.

Ahead, discover the best October makeup launches for your fall makeup restocks and holiday gifting inspo.

