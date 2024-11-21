After a jam-packed 12 months, the holidays are the time of year to go all out. You could embrace the maximalist nature of the season by adopting a more-is-more approach to your festive beauty looks — think glittery eye makeup paired with a bold red lip. You could also completely wipe your calendar and take advantage of “rot week,” the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve where you treat your skin and hair with all of the nourishing serums and masks while binge-watching your favorite TV shows. Alternatively, you can treat your loved ones (and yourself of course) with one of the best luxury beauty gifts. Because, hey, everyone deserves to feel fancy after getting through the trials and tribulations of another year.

If the third scenario aligns with your MO for the 2024 holiday season, you’re in luck because there are countless high-ticket products and gift sets to indulge in. Brands like Dior and Sisley Paris have curated collections of their most-famous products to create luxurious at-home routines. There’s also high-tech tools like Dyson’s Airwrap hair-styler and the celebrity-favorite skin-boosting Lyma Laser, which are sure to surprise and delight.

Ahead, TZR has compiled 12 luxury beauty gifts to show your nearest and dearest your appreciation.

Celine Lipstick Necklace in Lizard $1,650 See On Celine Chic and practical, Celine’s leather lipstick necklace eliminates the need to rummage through handbags whenever a touchup is needed.

Diptyque Golden Constellation Candle Holder $225 See On Diptyque For that one person in your life whose home decor looks like it was plucked from an interior design magazine comes this vintage-inspired candle holder from Diptyque. Now, whatever scent they’re burning will always complement the room’s aesthetic — regardless of its vessel.

Loewe 001 Woman x Lladró Eau de Parfum $1,050 See On Loewe Created in collaboration with Spanish porcelain brand LLADRÓ, this Loewe fragrance with a ceramic flower cap doubles as decor for your giftee’s vanity. There are three scents to choose from, but 001 woman’s fresh blend of jasmine, linen, and musk is a crowd-pleaser.

La Bonne Brosse N.01 The Shine & Care Brush Constellation Collection $198 See On La Bonne Brosse Your loved one’s next hairstyle? It’s written in the stars. For the holidays, cult-favorite French brand La Bonne Brosse is offering a customized version of its beloved N.01 hair brush featuring hand-engraved constellations of each zodiac sign. This detangling tool is made with boar bristles to help hydrate strands and provide a gentle scalp massage.

Hermès Trait D'Hermès Pencil Gift Set $2,192 See On Hermès Hermès’ famous amber-colored box is sure to delight — especially when it’s stocked with the brand’s entire range of eyeliners and lip liners. With the complete assortment of shades, ranging from neutral to bold, the set is ideal for those who love to experiment with their makeup looks and test-drive current trends.

Sisley Paris Sisley Paris x Ulla Johnson Bag $1,600 See On Sisley Paris Now, this is a skin care gift set that will keep on giving long after they’ve emptied all of the products. This curated Sisley Paris assortment features a handful of the brand’s favorites — like the radiance-boosting Black Rose Cream Mask — and comes in an exclusive size of Ulla Johnson’s leather Wave Bag.

Dior Miss Dior Parfum, Body Milk, & Hair Mist Holiday Gift Set $202 See On Dior For a truly luxurious ‘everything shower,’ you’ll want to have this Dior Miss Dior set in your bathroom. After moisturizing from head-to-toe with the nourishing body milk, spritz on the iconic eau de parfum, then finish off with a veil of the hair mist on your freshly blown-out strands.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Strawberry Bronze $599 See On Sephora Give the gift of endless good hair days with Dyson’s cult-favorite Airwrap styling tool in Strawberry Bronze, a limited-edition colorway for the holiday season. It comes with the entire set of six attachments tailored for achieving various looks, plus a detangling comb and filter cleaning brush.

Lyma Laser Starter Kit $2,695 See On Lyma They’ve probably seen countless A-list celebrities and top estheticians singing the praises of the Lyma laser on their social media feeds this year, so why not give the gift of a self-care moment? And great skin, of course. This portable, painless tool offers low-level laser therapy to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture, and tone. The best part? They can conveniently use it while catching up on their favorite show or reading in bed.

Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact $88 See On Fara Homidi Editorial makeup artist Fara Homidi’s lip compact is almost too pretty to use. (The key word here is ‘almost’.) The cream-to-powder formula comes in four classic shades (two nudes and two reds) and is paired with a clear balm that preps the lips so they’re soft and smooth for even application.

La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvination Cream $1,690 See On La Prairie The holidays are for hitting pause on the daily grind to rest and rejuvenate yourself for the incoming year, and that includes your skin. This decadent cream by La Prairie will turn anyone’s at-home routine into a luxurious spa-like experience. It’s formulated with platinum-infused peptides to soothe, refine, and reduce signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. Plus, the jar’s fuchsia diamond leans into the glitz of the season.