There are two types of people in this world: those who keep a face mist on their desk for a mid-day refresh, and those who write off the product as fancy water. If you fall into the latter camp, you’re not entirely wrong. Up until recently, the majority of options on the market did, in fact, simply refresh and hydrate the skin. However, the current expectation is that every skin care product needs to provide multiple benefits. As result, today’s best face mists are packed with active ingredients and tailored to address specific concerns.

Dealing with dull skin? Grab an antioxidant mist that boosts radiance. Experiencing redness? There’s a cica and aloe vera-infused formula for that. Breaking out from sweating in the humidity? Try a hyochlorous acid spray to kill acne-causing bacteria.

While applying a mist is essentially the most effortless skin care step, you might be wondering if using one on top of makeup will result in a touchup. The short answer? Likely not, since many of today’s sprays dispense in an ultra-fine mist and, in the case of U Beauty’s The Barrier Bioactive Mist, double as a makeup setting spray.

Keep reading to discover the best face mists that do so much more than hydrate skin.

U Beauty

Best Face Mist For Acne-Prone Skin Sofie Pavitt Face Fridge to Face Blemish Defense Mist $38 See On Sofie Pavitt Face Inspired by cryotherapy treatments, this mist from celebrity esthetician Sofie Pavitt’s line is infused with post-biotic and vitamin Bs to soothe, balance, and calm breakout-prone skin. In addition to minimizing redness, it also helps prevent heat-induced dark spots.

Best Face Mist For The Skin Barrier U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Mist $78 See On U Beauty U Beauty has created this face mist for anyone who’s written off the product as a recipe for an emergency makeup touchup. On top of supporting the skin barrier, hydrating, and protecting against environmental damage, it actually doubles as a makeup setting spray, and can even be used to refresh your look without disrupting it.

Best Face Mist For Glowing Skin Keren Bartov Hydration Glow Spray $115 See On Keren Bartov Think of celebrity esthetician Keren Bartov’s mist as glass skin in a bottle. The blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, witch hazel, and botanicals hydrates and boosts radiance so skin looks oh-so plump and dewy.

Best Face Mist For Sensitive Skin Eadem Mami Wata Ultra Calming Face Mist $44 See On Eadem Just added retinol to your routine? Include Eadem’s soothing mist in your vitamin A starter pack. Formulated with retinol irritation in mind, it includes a mix of panthenol, ectoin, cica, allantoin, glycerin, aloe vera, and polyglutamic acid that calms redness and supports the skin barrier.

Best Face Mist For A Luxurious Experience Chanel Sublimage La Brume Ultimate Face Mist $325 See On Chanel A midday complexion refresh has never been more luxurious. Part of Chanel’s Sublimage line, this lightweight mist hydrates, plumps, and boosts radiance. Bonus: It comes with two refills for when you inevitably get through your first bottle.

Best Face Mist For Tired Skin Biodance Caviar PDRN Jelly Mist $19 See On Sephora If you can’t fit in a face mask session, Biodance has created a mist version of its beloved hydrogel mask. The unique jelly-to-mist formula is powered by caviar and PDRN to restore radiance and plump skin in just a few quick spritzes.

Best Face Mist For Instant Hydration Augustinus Bader The Face Mist $98 See On Augustinus Bader This ultra-fine mist is perfect for a mid-flight refresh. Along with the brand’s signature renewing TFC8 complex, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and rose water to replenish hydration and soothe skin.

Best Face Mist For Post-Workouts Prequel Universal Skin Facial Solution Dermal Spray $17 $14 See On Prequel Running errands on your way home from a hot yoga class might be efficient, but your time management skills can lead to a sweat-induced workout. Instead of hauling your skin care lineup to the yoga studio, toss Prequel’s hypochlorous acid spray in your bag. The antimicrobial ingredient kills surface bacteria that can lead to acne and minimizes redness.

Best Face Mist For A Glow Up Loops Double Take Glow Hydrogel Jelly Mist $20 See On Ulta Reach for this Loops mist whenever your skin is starting look as tired as you feel. The micro-gel spray is packed with sunflower seed oil, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to revive your glow.