This $12 Product Is The Industry’s Best Kept Secret For Smooth Skin All Over

If you’ve ever dealt with dry, rough patches of skin or pesky keratosis pilaris (aka chicken skin-like bumps on the back of your arms or around your knees) then you’ve probably wished there was an easy solution to your texture problems. Luckily, the beauty industry is bringing these types of full body skin issues out of the shadows and into the light by developing products that cater to a total body care routine. A body exfoliator in particular can tackle dead skin buildup and clogged pores before, during, or after a shower so that you’re left with silky smooth skin from head to toe.

Depending on how involved you like your skin care routine to be, there are a variety of products to choose from in the body exfoliator space, but most options fall into one of two camps: physical or chemical exfoliants. The former is your scrubs and polishes, which use a physical particle like sugar, walnut husks, salts, oatmeal, jojoba beads, and more to buff away dead skin cells and smooth the surface of your skin.

Chemical exfoliants are comprised of either enzymes or a variety of different acids, from BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) like ferulic and salicylic, AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) like lactic and glycolic, and even the recently trending PHAs (poly hydroxy acids) like gluconolactone and lactobionic acid. While the best one for your skin is dependent on your skin type (like how oily you are) and tone, they all work to dissolve dead skin cells, increase cell turnover, unblock your pores, and smooth your skin.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a new product or two that can deliver that polished feel to your arms, legs, and more, then it might be time to incorporate a body exfoliator into your skin care routine. Check out five of the best options on the market right now.

