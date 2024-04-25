(Beauty Hero Awards)
The 35 Best Eco-Friendly Beauty Products Of 2024
Clean up your routine with editor-approved buys.
TZR Beauty Heroes are vetted products out of the dozens that land on our editors’ desks throughout the year. This month, TZR’s beauty team shares its favorite eco-friendly beauty buys.
Being green is both a lucrative and tricky business. The clean beauty market is estimated to be worth $22 billion by the end of 2024, but an industrywide standardized definition of what makes a product “clean” still doesn’t exist. As more and more brands launch, virtual and physical product shelves remain crowded, and greenwashing marketing lingo is running rampant. That’s why TZR is aiming to cut through the noise with our 2024 Eco-Friendly Beauty Heroes Awards.
Over the course of several months, our beauty team tested countless products in the clean beauty space that meet our requirements (you can get a quick refresh on how we define “clean” by clicking here). Now, we’re highlighting the 35 skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care essentials that have become heroes in our routines. These award-worthy picks come from innovative brands that are taking strides to create products that minimize plastic waste, reduce carbon emissions, and don’t contribute to shrinking forests. Every little bit is beneficial to the wider goal of protecting the planet, but you’ll also go to bed guilt-free after doing your nighttime skin care routine or applying your favorite makeup look before an evening out.
Ahead, you’ll discover everything from an exfoliator made with olive pits to plastic-free shampoo tablets — and so much more.