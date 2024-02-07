In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Jessica Fields is testing Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Wax.

Brows have always been a sore spot in my beauty routine. For one, mine aren’t as full as I’d like them to be, and they’ve always had sparse patches. On top of that, my strands are very wiry and have a mind of their own. In my early 20s, I threaded and waxed them to oblivion, and by my 30s, I decided to just let them be. A few strokes of a brow pencil here and there and some clear gel were the most effort than I wanted to put in. Sure, I wanted perfection in theory, but the road to getting there was always one too many steps. That is until Benefit Cosmetics launched its Precisely, My Brow Wax, a tinted formula that takes the guesswork out of the equation.

Brow trends are in a particularly interesting spot right now. After years of extreme looks, such as laminated and soap-slicked arches, the tide is shifting. Like many lanes in the beauty industry, a natural appearance is becoming more preferred. Benefit’s latest product aims to do just that. With a smudge-proof formula and dual-sided brush, it claims to deliver naturally styled brows with ease. With that in mind, I couldn’t wait to give it a try.

Ahead, my honest thoughts on Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Wax.

Fast Facts

Price: $26

Size: 30 ml/1.0 fl oz

Best For: Creating a defined look that’s natural and long-lasting

Ingredient Highlights: Shea butter, jojoba seed oil, argan oil, carnauba wax

What We Like: Easy to use; pigment delivers a nice and noticeable tint; holds brows in place and doesn’t feel crunchy

What We Don’t Like: May still need a pencil to complete your look

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Wax promises to be a one-and-done brow product. To shape and hold your brows in place, the formula features carnauba wax and a bevy of conditioning ingredients. From shea butter to argan and jojoba seed oil, it’s designed to brush through and stick to your hairs, not your skin.

But the formula is just one aspect that makes it unique. To evenly place the product, the tube features a dual-sided brush for precise application. On one side, you’ll find a slightly curved dome shape (like a spoolie) that’s ideal for brushing and shaping, while on the other is a flat edge for filling in and sculpting the brows.

My Typical Brow Routine

When it comes to my brows, I’m pretty consistent with my look. I don’t get them waxed, laminated, or tinted often — opting instead for an au naturel appearance. While those services have given me a nice refresh, I tend to stick to the DIY method. For grooming, I like to use tweezers to pluck stray hairs underneath the arch and shape the tails. Tweezerman’s classic slant style is my go-to. It comes in several colors, but I’m partial to the rose gold option. As for those wiry pieces, I use a pair of angled brow scissors from Japonesque to trim them when they get too long.

In terms of makeup, I volley between a few products to help fill in the scant patches. For a full-coverage look, I’ll dip into a dark brown brow powder with KVD’s pomade brush and draw the shape before shading them. But most days, I simply swipe on some clear gel and use a classic brow pencil to lightly fill them out.

My Experience & Results

Before applying the wax, I swatched the product on my palm to get an idea of how tinted it may be. To my surprise it was pretty pigmented, which was a good sign. My unruly brows are usually a bit tamed after my skin care routine (I’ve recently discovered that finishing with a face oil helps soften the coarser strands), so I didn’t need to brush through them with a clean spoolie. Instead, I went straight in with the Precisely, My Brow Wax.

Given the intensity of the color, I decided to apply it to the middle of my arches, where the brow bone is the highest. This is usually the area where the hair is most sparse and in need of tinting. Using the domed side, I glided the wax through the tail and softened the shape with the tip of the applicator. Since the front of my brows is dense, I used the remaining product on the brush to lightly comb through and fluff the hairs. The final result was to my liking — my brows looked soft, darkened, and naturally fluffy. They even stayed put throughout the day without smudging, a complete win in my book.

Is Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Wax Worth It?

If you’re looking to simplify your brow routine without sacrificing a well-groomed look, this is the product for you. After using it nearly every day since the brand’s sample arrived at my house, I can confidently say that Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Wax stands up to its many promises. A strong hold that lasts for hours? Check. An intense color that doesn’t look smudgy? Check and check! And last but not least, it’s easy to use. The one caveat that comes into play will be moments when you need an extra sharp look. For those occasions, I’d recommend pairing this wand with a micro-fine pencil for extra precision.