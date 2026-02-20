For its reintroduction into fragrance in 2024, Balmain looked to the past when creating Les Éternels, a collection of eight unisex scents that honor the history of the iconic French fashion house. Now, Balmain Beauty is looking ahead to the future for its latest launch, Destin de Balmain, a chypre fragrance inspired by the “independent, youthful, and unapologetic” energy of the women who wear the brand.

According to Balmain, the scent captures the freedom of self-expression. So what exactly does this level of confidence smell like? A modern twist on the classical warm, dry scent family.

“With Destin, the goal was to take a classical chypre structure and push it to the limits emotionally. Although this fragrance has a strong, fruity, floral dimension, it began with a modern chypre idea but completely reimagined,” Helen Murphy, vice president, product development fragrance, The Estée Lauder Companies, tells TZR. “A woody, musky backbone very grounded illuminated by something vivid and unexpected.”

Destin opens with sweet and creamy ripe strawberry, rosy peony, and sandalwood, which contrast with the spicy pepper of baise rose and lychee. Akigalawood, a musky, woody note, grounds the fragrance along with lily accord, sandalwood, accord, and patchouli.

Balmain Beauty

“Destin de Balmain features a joyful, optimistic spark of ripe strawberry,” says perfumer Quentin Bisch in a press release. “The fruit’s juicy vivacity brings bright, elevated sweetness to the composition. Notes of peony further convey the feeling of rosy fullness, and notes of creamy sandalwood anchor the fragrance in strength and luminosity. It has an irresistible electric energy.”

While reimagining the iconic scent profile was a major part of the creative brief when making Destin, the parallels of chypre fragrances and Balmain’s signature labyrinth motif also played a key role.

“During the creation of the fragrance, we were inspired by the concept of black and white of the iconic Balmain labyrinth. That sense of contrast became the backbone of the fragrance,” Murphy shares. “The black and white comes from the woods and musks, patchouli, sandalwood and modern ambers. They give structure, elegance and longevity. Then comes the red. Adding the strawberry brought a whole new dimension of surprise and a flash of saturated, hyper-pigmented color.”

The refillable bottle is a nod to the fashion house’s motif, too. The glass cube has it carved into it, along with the gold cap.

So if you’ve been toying with upgrading your fragrance for the year, why not try this of-the-moment scent?

Destin de Balmain is now available worldwide in Balmain boutiques, online, and at select fashion and beauty retailers. It comes in 50 ml ($130), 100 ml ($150) bottles.