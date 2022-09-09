At this point, it’s been made clear that the ‘90s will never cease to influence fashion and beauty trends. The decade’s glam-yet-fun-and-youthful vibe transcends time, allowing it to evolve flawlessly and effortlessly into the modern day zeitgeist. Jewelry designer Susan Alexandra set out to celebrate the resurgence at her Thursday afternoon show during New York Fashion Week. Along with showcasing her colorful beaded accessories, the presentation (held at New York City’s famous Comedy Cellar in the West Village) featured an array of equally eye-catching nail looks. The baby blue nails at Susan Alexandra Spring/Summer ‘23 were most noteworthy, along with a Lisa Frank-inspired manicure and an iridescent green polish meant to mimic a beetle’s wings.

“It’s like Susan’s twist on the ‘90s,” nail artist Holly Falcone told TZR backstage at the Comedy Cellar. “We're adding crystals...we’re also using a Lisa Frank and Orly collaboration that has confetti glitter with stars in it. It just feels very Susan; it’s like a celebration, it’s exciting.” In preparation for the show, Falcone and her team carefully adhered crystals to the glittery, square-shaped Lisa Frank-inspired nails. The nail artist mentioned that they used Orly’s builder gel, Builder In a Bottle, was used to set all of the stones in.

Catherine Santino

Falcone’s baby blue creation looked dreamy with this model’s princess-like gown and colorful Susan Alexandra hairpiece. Could this possibly be the next iteration of Hailey Bieber’s viral chrome nails? It seems highly possible.

Catherine Santino

Comedian and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman served as a model in Alexandra’s show, sporting a metallic green manicure with crystals. “[She has] a beetle wing-inspired nail because her look is all bugs,” Falcone told TZR. “So she has an iridescent green that Orly makes.”

Catherine Santino

The presentation also featured vampy nail colors, like this deep red manicure that was adorned with a single crystal at the tip.

Catherine Santino

Susan Alexandra’s S/S ‘23 was not without serious nail inspiration, especially if you’re the type to get adventurous with your looks. The playful, crystal-embellished nails also serve as a welcome reminder that while traditional fall nail shades are always chic, there’s no harm in going for something a little bit bolder — and sparklier.