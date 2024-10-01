The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. Before you know it, you’ll blink and find yourself suddenly surrounded by balsam-scented candles, ensconced in cozy cashmere, and physically incapable of listening to any artist other than Mariah Carey. To truly enjoy the holidays, though, planning ahead is absolutely critical — that includes scouting gifts for others as well as treating yourself to all the little essentials necessary to get you through all the festivities. You can consider the new Aveda x Altuzarra collaboration, a first-of-its-kind designer crossover, as something of a shortcut to making it all happen, too.

Consider it the ultimate blend of form and function, with Aveda’s legendary hair care formulas thoughtfully curated and bundled together in luxe little sets with a few special limited-edition items thrown in, all packaged in a whimsical, otherworldly aesthetic custom-created by designer Joseph Altuzarra. It’s the sort of collection that features something for everyone you want to legitimately impress — think best friends, mother-in-laws, beloved bosses — with plenty of pieces you’ll want to keep back for yourself, too.

The complete collaboration includes a three-piece hair care set for strengthening, one for hydrating, a scalp-focused edition, a two-part day-and-night routine, and an invigorating rosemary-scented trio. Additionally, there’s a stress-relieving body care duo, a suite of luxe hand care creams, and a lineup of travel-sized favorites. For the more design focused, a velvet cosmetics bag and a headband are available for purchase, too, both embroidered with Altuzarra’s set-exclusive design pattern.

(+) Courtesy Of Aveda (+) Courtesy Of Aveda (+) Aveda x Altuzarra holiday collection INFO 1/3

“Holiday is a really special time for Aveda,” explains Paula Wittbrodt, SVP/GM of Aveda North America. “It’s a time to connect, spread love and share gifts with family and friends. So our vision for this holiday season was to gift the magic of nature through festive but stylish designs.”

Altuzarra tells TZR that indeed, a play on nature-inspired motifs was top of mind when dreaming up the visuals for this collection, as well as a few distinctly human elements. “I had gone to see an exhibit by a French artist from the 19th century, his name is Paul Jacoulet, and he worked primarily in Japanese woodblock print, but he had done these really beautiful art pieces that were reproductions of tattoos.” Altuzarra describes being taken with the tattoo designs and the way they felt both botanical and anatomical. It got him thinking about how nature relates to the body and, in turn, how they both connect with magic. “There is a sort of symbiosis between our bodies and the world and nature,” he muses, and that was ultimate what he wanted to convey with this specific design.

Courtesy Of Aveda

Of course, so much of the collection’s draw is in its careful curation, from the products actually included in each set to the sustainable approach taken with its packaging. Wittbrodt says that Aveda incorporates fully vegan ingredient lists, recyclable boxes, and focuses on renewable energy through the manufacturing process, but there’s something extra-special about this particular crossover, too. “What I love personally about the boxes is not only are they thoughtfully made, but the designs are so beautiful that when you're giving this as a gift, you don't need any additional gift wrapping that would ultimately be thrown out,” she explains. “The print is so timeless that it feels festive, but we know that you can reuse it and enjoy it year round.”

Ultimately, that’s what this collection comes down to: a thoughtfulness. It’s seen in Altuzarra’s personal design process, the product lineup, the ingredient list, and the items’ aesthetic efficacy. These sets are the kind of gift that make the giver seem thoughtful, as well — and isn’t that what everyone strives for over the holiday season?

The Aveda x Alurzarra holiday collaboration is now available at Aveda stores, partner salons, specialty retailers and aveda.com.