With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re taking a look at astaxanthin.

Let’s start with the bad news: Stress can have a very real impact not just on how we feel, but also how we look. Lifestyle and diet choices, environmental factors, and lack of sleep can all cause oxidative stress in the skin, leading to sustained inflammation, accelerated aging, and uneven skin tone. The good news is that antioxidants are excellent at fighting that stress, neutralizing free radicals, protecting against pollution, and smoothing out complexion. It explains the rise in antioxidant skin care offerings in recent years.

You’re likely familiar with the most common antioxidants already — vitamin C, niacinamide, retinoids, ferulic acid. But not all antioxidants are made equally, and each has its own particular strengths. One lesser-known variant has been making waves in the skin care space thanks to its ability to multitask, improving skin tone, barrier, and resilience all at once, without irritating even the most sensitive of skin types. Meet astaxanthin, the highly efficacious antioxidant flying under the radar.

Ahead, TZR breaks down everything you need to know about the gentle yet mighty antioxidant.

What Is Astaxanthin?

According to Dr. Kseniya Kobets, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in New York, astaxanthin is a naturally occurring xanthophyll carotenoid, which is a very scientific way of describing the red-orange pigment found in marine sources like salmon and shrimp. “It’s one of the more potent antioxidants used in skin care because of its ability to span the cell membrane, protecting both the surface and lipid core from oxidative damage,” she explains.

As Danville, California-based board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Dr. Sonia Badreshia-Bansal, M.D., explains, it works by neutralizing free radicals generated by UV exposure and environmental stress, both of which can cause collagen breakdown and premature aging. Think of astaxanthin as a high-efficiency, multipathway antioxidant.

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What Are The Benefits Of Astaxanthin?

Astaxanthin’s primary benefit is protecting the skin from oxidative stress. This ultimately helps support collagen production, improve overall tone, and reduce the appearance of fine lines over time, Badreshia-Bansal says. It also plays a role in pigment regulation, Kobets explains, helping with uneven tone and post-acne hyperpigmentation. Astaxanthin also has some anti-inflammatory properties, as well as an ability to reinforce the skin barrier, which she says is particularly relevant for those with dry, sensitive, or overtreated skin.

“I think of it as an antioxidant that supports structure, tone, and resilience simultaneously,” Kobets says.

Who Should Use Astaxanthin?

Astaxanthin is generally well-tolerated and appropriate for most skin types — particularly those dealing with early signs of aging, dullness, or environmental exposure, Badreshia-Bansal shares. Even patients with sensitive skin can use it, she adds. In fact, because it tends to be less irritating than more aggressive active ingredients, those patients might actually prefer it over others. Because of its broad appeal, both doctors agree it can be used daily, often in a serum or moisturizer.

That being said, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. “Patients with carotenoid sensitivities, those on anticoagulants, and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should use caution,” Kobets warns. She also says that, for acne-prone patients, the formulation vehicle is often more relevant than the ingredient itself, and she suggests they consider the formula as a whole.

How To Use Astaxanthin In Your Skin Care Routine

Astaxanthin is lipophilic, which means it tends to combine with or dissolve in fats and lipids. For that reason, how it’s formulated matters. According to Kobets, astaxanthin performs best when paired with ingredients that support both lipid- and water-phase antioxidant activity and enhance delivery. Both experts agree it works nicely alongside other antioxidants like vitamin C and E, as well as hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting lipids like ceramides and fatty acids. Badreshia-Bansal says astaxanthin can also complement retinoids, since it helps offset oxidative stress.

“Astaxanthin reflects a broader shift in skin care toward multi-functional, antioxidant-driven formulations,” she says. “It’s not a standalone solution, but when used consistently as part of a well-structured routine, it can help support skin health and slow visible signs of aging. The key is thoughtful formulation and consistency rather than relying on a single trending ingredient.”

Kobets notes that astaxanthin is best viewed as a second line of defense against oxidative damage after sunscreen, and that it is absolutely not a suitable replacement for SPF.

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