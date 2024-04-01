Spring fashion tropes apply to manicures, too. As soon as the weather hits above 65 degrees, you’re overcome with the desire to break out your floral dresses and crisp linen neutrals. The same goes for your nail art. Instead of the dark and moody color palettes you’ve stuck with all winter, you’re now getting your favorite designs in pastel shades and soft neutrals. Think delicate hand-painted floral French tips and watercolor motifs. If, like building your first spring outfits, you’re stuck on the April nail ideas to try, Instagram’s top nail artists are chock-full of inspiration.

For minimalists, lean into negative space looks by adding colorful polka dots to a sheer glitter or neutral base. Maximalists can lean into the “more is more” aesthetic by incorporating several on-trend designs into a singular manicure. Just be sure to use the loudest, boldest nail polish shades in your collection.

Whatever manicure route you choose, effortlessly lean into the longer, brighter days with the following 10 April manicure ideas.

Pastel Crocodile Nails

Give the classic animal print a fresh spring twist by using seasonal pastel shades in lieu of a brown or green color palette. Here, essie Global Ambassador Rita Remark incorporated a trendy jelly finish to the design and went with a long coffin shape for an extra bold mani.

Delicate Flowers

You know how the old adage goes: April showers bring May flowers. However, you don’t have to wait until next month to enjoy some fresh spring blooms — simply paint some on your nails. This pretty take on French tips features delicate, hand-painted flower petals that can be created with a dotting tool and whichever shades you choose.

Sunset Nails

Celebrate the season’s progressively brighter, longer days with a manicure inspired by a sunset’s reflection across the water. CHANEL nail artist Betina Goldstein used the brand’s Le Vernis in Lagune as the base, then used a thin brush tool to add the shade Sundrop in a circle at the middle of the nail.

Pretty Purple

Sure, Peach Fuzz may have been dubbed the color of the year, but purple is also having a moment. Embrace the regal hue this month with a cool color block design featuring sleek geometrical lines.

Skittle Nails

Like flowers, pastel shades are synonymous with spring. Lean into the seasonal color palette by painting each of your nails a different hue. The beauty of this vibrant manicure by nail artist Elizabeth M. using OPI polishes is that it looks incredibly gorgeous on every nail nail length and shape.

Pattern Play

Why choose between one nail art trend when you can incorporate multiple into a singular funky manicure, as demonstrated by nail artist Hang Nguyen. The flower and cow print designs are anchored by a few nails painted solid chartreuse.

Bright Half Moons

OK, this half moon set by Chillhouse are technically press-on nails, but the cheery, minimalist design is also incredibly easy to DIY with nail polish, too. If your go-to French manicure is starting to feel a bit tired, this look could be a solid alternative.

Watercolor Nails

Turn your fingertips into literal works of art by reacreating this gorgeous watercolor-painting inspired manicure by celebrity nail artist, Kim Trong. For a seamless blend, using a sponge can make your DIY session easier.

Cherry Bomb

Viral fruit-inspired aesthetics come and go with the algorithm, but cherries are always in season as far as spring nail art goes. In addition to the fruit, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik added a lip imprint and tiny pink and red polka dots to the sheer pink base for an extra eye-catching design.

Seeing Spots

Embrace the season’s hottest pattern with a colorful polka dot mani. Better yet, add a touch of sparkle by opting for a glitter polish as your base.