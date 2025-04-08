When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

Allison McNamara isn’t here for the highlight reel. “Social media does that, but I try not to compare my real life to other people’s external worlds. It’s simple, but so important to remember, especially as an entrepreneur,” the founder of MARA Beauty tells TZR over Zoom. McNamara’s signature copper hair is easy to recognize, as I remember meeting her in a hotel bathroom in Los Angeles years prior and inquiring about it (this is before Cowboy Copper had entered the chat, by the way.) “I’ve run the gamut of red shades, and we’ve finally perfected this lived in-copper color. I actually cut my own hair yesterday,” McNamara confesses.

The LA resident prides herself on simple rituals that work — which inspired her to launch the skin care line, MARA. “My last name [McNamara] is Irish, and in Ireland the end is pronounced Mah-rah, which means sea in Gaelic.” The product line’s ethereal branding and ocean-inspired hues are designed to make caring for yourself — and your skin — an act of self-care. “As the founder of a skin care line, you would think I’m more of a beauty junkie but I like to keep things simple,” McNamara says. “My routine is three steps or less, morning or night. I don’t want to be in the bathroom for a million years.” The latest addition to her top shelf? Pearl Peptide Glaze. “I love when a product can replace several steps in any given routine and has a wide range of usage — and this is that product,” McNamara shares. She adds, “I never really subscribed to an order of applying products. At the end of the day, you can cocktail your ingredients as long as you’re using products that work well together.” Skin care mixology? Sign us up.

Beyond the business, McNamara’s audience has grown as a creator — from Instagram, to Substack where she shares the behind-the-scenes of her bathroom vanity, digital shopping carts, as well as her wellness journey. “I was never drawn to a particular social platform until Substack came around, and then I thought, ‘Oh, this is perfect for me’,” the founder says. Applying the same mindset to beauty as she does to health and wellness, McNamara has a foundational piece of advice for those looking to start their own self-care adventure: “The best rituals in life are the ones that you enjoy. The best products for you are the ones that you like using. The best exercise is the one you’re excited about.”

Ahead, McNamara shares her favorite splurges and affordable finds to achieving a Mermaid-inspired glow.

Allison’s Favorites Over $25

Allison’s Favorites Under $25