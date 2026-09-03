In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers get up close and personal about how they approach their beauty routines — from holy-grail products to ultimate inspirations and everything in between.

You want Alisha Boe to RSVP “yes” to your party. Within minutes of entering a pastel-hued suite at Fouquet’s New York, she’s complimented my Paloma Wool bag, which leads into a discussion about what constitutes a stylish laptop bag. In other words, she’s mastered the art of small talk, and by proxy, easing any social anxiety in the room. So it’s fitting that YSL Beauty chose the The Buccaneers star as the face of the new Black Opium Eau de Parfum Pink Glaze. The strawberry, warm vanilla, and dark coffee-infused gourmand scent is designed to encourage whoever’s wearing it to have their “main character moment” or, you know, be the life of the party.

In the campaign for the scent, Boe is seen playing pool and dancing with friends at a dive bar until the early hours of the morning, which isn’t too far off from the actor’s actual idea of the perfect night out. “I love a classic American dive bar with peanut shells on the floor,” Boe tells The Zoe Report. “I love a pre-dinner before, then going to a bar where you’re able to speak with one another but there’s music and you can dance.”

When getting ready to party, Boe says she likes to “go bold and have fun” with her hair and makeup. Ahead, the actor shares her inspirations for said looks, the last beauty trend that’s influenced her, and more.

(+) Alisha Boe YSL Beauty Campaign (+) YSL Beauty INFO 1/2

The Beauty Hill She’d Die On

“SPF. I think, especially for brown girls like me, we were never told to wear sunscreen when we were younger. But it’s something you got to do every single day. Even on a plane, I'll put SPF on.”

Her Three Beauty Holy Grails

“My three would be SPF. It’s like the fountain of youth and is the key to youthful skin. Other than that, I’d say curl cream or hair balm. I love just getting out of the shower and not having to put too much heat on my hair. I've got wavy curly hair, so definitely that and fragrance.”

How She Wears Her Signature Scent

“Black Opium Pink Glaze is diverse in the sense that you can wear it to anything you really want to. I love wearing it on a night out with my girls. I love wearing it to the museum because it’s light and fruity with the strawberry note, but then it has opposing notes of jasmine and coffee that really ground it. I feel like it's all-encompassing in that way.”

Her Ultimate Beauty References

“Christina Ricci’s powder blue, doll-like eyeshadow in Buffalo ‘66 and Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. Also, Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger. They just had so much fun with color and expressing themselves because it was such a new age with post-war and everything. Everyone was just so free to be themselves. It was an inspiring time.”

YSL Beauty

How Her Idea Of Beauty Has Shifted Over Time

“I think as you mature and become more comfortable in your skin, you just start to do what you want and not worry about it; there’s no rule book. With social media and everything being online, it’s easy to be influenced and think, ‘Oh, well, this is what's beautiful. This is what's good. This is what you should do.’ I kind of throw all the rules out and just do what feels good to me.”

The Last Beauty Trend That’s Influenced Her

“Red light therapy. I bought a very expensive red light therapy mask, which is good.”

The Best Beauty Advice She’s Received

“Have fun and be brave.”

Shop Alisha’s Go-To Fragrance