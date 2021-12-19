There’s no denying that airplane travel can wreak havoc on your skin. Between the dry air in flight and potential variation in climates from your starting point to your destination, it can be difficult to keep skin calm along the journey. On top of it all, the mere stress of packing and traveling can also cause unpleasant skin issues. That’s why it’s so important to have a solid airplane skin care routine prior to boarding as well as a few staples to stash in your carry-on. The key is to keep dryness and irritation at bay with an arsenal of hydrating products.

There’s no better time to do a face mask than on a flight, so start by stocking up on hydrating face masks from top-tier brands like Avène, Tatcha, and Summer Fridays. Serums and moisturizers are also a must; look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides for ultimate hydration and skin barrier protection. And don’t forget about your lips — a soothing mask like the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is essential for soothing chapped skin.

Ahead, get the TZR-approved scoop on in-flight must-haves for hydrated, glowing skin from takeoff to landing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.