Commonly thought of as the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day ushers in a new season filled with beach days, barbecues, and for most beauty aficionados, a refresh to their most-used beauty products. The holiday marks a time to swap out your SPF 30 for perhaps a higher level of 50 or 70, and opt for lighter weight formulas in skin care and makeup. Luckily, the 2022 Memorial Day beauty sales promise massive deals that allow you to save on everything from hair care to makeup so your summer beauty refresh doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

This season expect to see deals from TikTok viral brands like Embryolisse and Charlotte Tilbury, drugstore staples like IT Cosmetics and Bliss, and buzzy new brands like Rose Inc. Plus, major beauty retailers including Sephora always come through with incomparable savings that will have you clicking ‘add to cart’ on virtually everything.

Some sales have already started to roll out days ahead of the three-day weekend — professional-grade hair care brand Fekkai is offering a free product when you buy two full-sized products. And most of the deals extend days past the holiday so there’s no rush to snag all your favorites.

See ahead, to get the scope on all the best 2022 Memorial Day Beauty sales to shop.

Best 2022 Memorial Day Skin Care Sales

Sephora

Enjoy up to 50% off must-have brands at Sephora from May 27 through May 30. You can shop the promotion both in-store and online (plus, use the code FREESHIP for online purchases).

Versed

Get 15% to 20% off your order sitewide at this buzzy skin care brand with the code SUMMERFEELS15 for 15% off orders of $50-99.99 and SUMMERFEELS20 for 20% off orders of $100+

ANISA Beauty

From May 26 to 30 take 20% off all collections and sets (Exclusion applies to collections or sets that include the Pinnacle Foundation Brush).

Bliss

For a limited time only, Bliss is offering buy-one-get-one 50% off from May 25 through May 31.

Droplette

Take 20% off all devices (and score a free capsule sampler with your purchase) from May 26 to June 2.

Embryolisse

From May 26 to May 30, take 30% off on select products.

Erborian

The savings here are pretty extensive. Take 15% off sitewide (excluding kits and sets) with code MEMORIAL15. Receive a free Micellar Cleansing Water with a purchase of $85 or more and the code WATER. Finally, sign up for emails to score an additional 20% off sitewide.

Glow Recipe

From May 26 through May 30, take 15% off everything sitewide (only excluding kits) with the special code GLOWFAM.

Kaia Naturals

From May 27 to May 30 use the code MEMORIAL to receive a free full-size Kojic Acid Brightening Bar with any $50+ purchase.

natureofthings

Enjoy a full 25% off everything sitewide this Memorial Day weekend, no code necessary.

Pause Well-Aging

From May 27 to June 3, take 20% off the entire collection.

Payot Paris

From May 26 to May 30, all orders $65 and over will receive a free sunny beach basket.

Peace Out Skin Care

Take a full 25% off everything sitewide on May 30 and May 31, no codes necessary.

Shaeri

From May 26 to May 30, take 20% off the entire Shaeri website.

Tata Harper

Get the Tata Harper Glow Facial Kit for just $115. It comes complete with full-sized and travel-sized products as well as useful accessories.

Best 2022 Memorial Day Makeup Sales

Glossier

From May 26th through May 31st, everything at Glossier will be 20% off with the exception of merch items. Simply use the code FO22 at checkout to get the discount.

Catrice

From May 27 to 30 take 20% off sitewide using the code SUNNY20.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is offering 15% off its build your own beauty kits on CharlotteTilbury.com. The system allows you to select an eye, lash, cheek, and lip product (as well as one extra) for your own customized makeup set. The promotion starts on May 27 and runs through May 30.

Crunchi

From May 25 to 31 shop 25% off Sunlight’s Daily Facial Sunscreen as part of the ‘Here Comes The Sun’ promo.

It Cosmetics

From May 29 through May 31, It Cosmetics is offering 25% off sitewide + add 10% off. Exclusions for the sitewide sale include the following products as well as sets and sale items: Nude Glow, Superhero Shadow sticks, Secret Sauce, Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination, Bye Bye Melting Balm.

Rose Inc

With any purchase of $75 or more at Rose Inc, you’ll enjoy a free blush and brush set (which includes a mini drawstring bag). The promotion runs from May 26 through May 31.

Best 2022 Memorial Day Hair Care Sales

Act+Acre

From May 24 to 31 take 25% off sitewide.

Better-Not Younger

From May 26 to June 5 take 15% off all mini kits and receive a free Better-Not Younger bag plus free shipping.

Cuvée Beauty

From May 26 to 31 take 20% off sitewide.

Fekkai

From May 24 through May 31, buy two full sized products get one free, no code necessary.