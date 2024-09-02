Even if you were only culturally conscious for a small piece of the decade, you still know all too well: the aughts were a period of rapid and extreme change. Its earliest years still felt distinctly ‘90s, with rudimentary technology yet a major collective focus on futurism in general. By the time 2010 rolled around, the world felt entirely different — and not just because iPhones replaced grayscale Nokias. One consistency, though, was just how fun, exuberant, and experimental fashion was through the decade, from the garments themselves to the full-scale production runway shows. By extension, many 2000s runway beauty moments helped influence larger aesthetic trends and defined a particularly memorable era in the industry’s history.

With the rise of camera phones, increased media coverage, and a new generation of young celebrities starting to take interest in the the shows, fashion week became a true see-and-be-seen extravaganza that even those far removed from the industry started to pay attention to. As such, designers seemed to up the aesthetic ante with avant garde makeup and sculptural hairstyles that fit their shows’ themes and provided plenty of trickle-down inspiration for everyday looks, too.

Ahead, take a look back at some of the most memorable fashion show beauty moments from the 2000s, many of which include some instantly-recognizable faces.

Skinny Brow Takeover, 2000

Sometimes runway beauty looks start new trends, and other times they reflect current ones. This sporty-glam moment at Alex Perry reinforces the era’s penchant for thin, elegant eyebrows and upswept ponytails — both holdover from the decade prior.

Colorful ‘80s Revival, 2001

It would be a few years still until the ‘80s resurgence hit the mall brands, but Betsey Johnson gave onlookers an early taste of the trend at her 2001 show. Bright, draped blush and nearly-neon glossy lips were a perfect choice to pair with the electric-colored fishnet garment.

Punky Hair Streaks, 2002

It’s no coincidence that the ‘00s’ biggest popstars started streaking their hair with bold, loud highlights — see: Christina Aguilera’s entire Stripped era — just months after Versace debuted the look at the house’s Haute Couture show. It wasn’t long before chunky hair color combinations (some neon, some not) were everywhere.

Seriously Smoky Makeup, 2003

Moody is truly the only way to describe the intense, grungy eye makeup seen at Alexander McQueen’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2003. It’s so attention-grabby that it still stands out under the puffed matador hat worn by Danish supermodel Rie Rasmussen.

Blanc’d-Out Brows, 2004

Virtually every season now, at least one designer goes for bleached brows on their models — but Armani’s love affair with the look goes back at least 20 years. For this show, the eyebrows aren’t so much a chemically-treated platinum as they are a true snowy white, which feels aristocratic and futuristic.

Beachy Blonde, 2005

A supermodel of Naomi Campbell’s caliber means picking the shows you want to walk in rather than the other way around. Fans knew they were in for a treat when she joined the Heatherette show cast, and her look didn’t disappoint. She appeared with sunny, beachy blonde hair, a ‘70s-style half-up style, and bright blue eyeshadow to match — she looked as much like a true California girl as an iconic Brit can.

Celebrity Sighting, 2006

It would be major enough to have the legendary Grace Jones walk your runway, but it’s even cooler that her on-stage makeup felt like an updated, modern version of her signature look. A steelier, grungier shade of blue eyeshadow replaced the icon’s brighter, ‘80s version, while her lips were coated in a frosty rosy brown. Rather than her trademark flattop, though, Jones wore a headful of short, bouncy braids.

Crowing Glory, 2007

Personally, a favorite design trope is making the figurative literal — like this golden hair crown created for Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2007 couture show. Made out of twists and braids, and perched slightly askew on the head, it’s a fun take on a fairytale classic.

Micro-Bobs, 2008

Chanel shows rarely stray too far into the avant garde, but it might be because even the house’s slightly out-of-the-box beauty looks are still so arresting. At the 2008 show, ear-baring micro-bobs and silvery, wintery makeup were all it took to make waves.

Elfin Aesthetics, 2009

2009 ended the decade with a bang — and Marc Jacobs certainly made sure of it. His show was full of elf-inspired beauty looks, like upturned, arched brows, subtle prosthetics, and doll-like lipstick.