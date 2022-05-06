(Health)
They do a body good.
This Flower Sipping Set from The Qi makes wellness very colorful. It not only comes with three healthy teas — Shangri-La Rose, Royal Chrysanthemum, and Blue Lotus — but also with a glass server and bamboo tongs.
The Qi
The key ingredient in Shaka Tea’s Blue Magic Tea is māmaki, which only grows in Hawaii and is known as a medicinal herb. It can help detoxify your system, help with stomach upset, and boost your mood. The “magic” comes in when you add a drop of citrus (like lemon juice), which makes it change color.
Shaka Tea