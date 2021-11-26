This Advent Calendar Is Perfect For The Tea-Lover In Your Life

When you were a kid, you may have gotten an Advent calendar from your parents on December 1, full of 24 chocolate squares counting down the days till Christmas. While Trader Joe’s and many additional retailers are still selling scrumptious, treat-filled calendars, other brands have jumped on board, including those in the health and self-care space. In fact, this year, you’ll find an abundance of Wellness Advent Calendars to choose from — so, each day, you can open a new square and be gifted with an indulgent surprise.

While a traditional Advent calendar has 24 days’ worth of squares, these days, the options run the gamut and often have fewer (or more) to pick through — but it doesn’t mean the content is any less meaningful. From crystals and mantra cards to essential oils and matcha tea, wellness Advent calendars epitomize self-care — whether you get one for yourself, a friend or loved one, or both. Crystals can help quell anxiety and promote calmness while affirmation cards can help insure someone’s day starts out — and stays — positive. Or the tea lovers in your life will love trying a new flavored tea every day, then relaxing with some bath salts and essential oils.

Ahead, prepare to be inspired as you check out the wide array of wellness Advent calendars on the market today, sure to make a loved one’s holiday season merry and bright!

